direct indexing
Unlock higher after-tax returns
Invest in the underlying stocks of the top indexes in the U.S. and Canada. With automated tax-loss harvesting, you could lower your tax bill, too.
Up to 14.3%
Historical annual return
0.15%
Fees
Smarter indexing
Invest in the biggest companies in the U.S. or Canadian market — seriously. You get all the perks of indexing, plus the control, flexibility, and tax benefits of owning the stocks directly.
After-tax payoffs
Tax-loss harvesting can help you at tax time. We’ll automatically sell — and replace — stocks that lose value, using losses to offset your portfolio's gains. Your after-tax returns could be up to 0.5% higher as a result.
Curated and customizable
Our tech handles the complexities of building the portfolio. But you can customize which companies you want to invest in — and which ones you don’t. Try that with a cookie-cutter ETF.
Buy direct and see the difference
Your Direct Indexing portfolio automatically rebalances to maximize tax-loss harvesting — we sell losing investments to offset gains elsewhere. Unlike standard index funds, this portfolio keeps your money working for you.
Direct Indexing
Gains
Tax Alpha
A smart investing strategy isn't just about gains, it's about what you keep at tax time. Selling some investments at a loss can offset your gains and help lower your overall tax bill. That extra money you save on your taxes is called tax alpha.
Tax alpha reinvested
If you take the money you save in taxes and reinvest it in this portfolio, you’ll be able to boost your returns even further. This adds up over time compared to standard indexing.
Losses
Gains
Tax Alpha
Tax alpha reinvested
Losses
vs. Standard Indexing
Gains
Losses
Gains
Losses
This chart depicts the potential benefit of tax loss harvesting. Information is for illustrative purposes only. Actual results are dependent on individual holdings and will vary.
What’s inside your portfolio?
Choose whether to invest in U.S. or Canadian companies, with the same broad market exposure of leading index funds. The difference? You’ll own actual stocks, not a fund.
9.9% historical return
Canadian market index
This index tracks the performance of Canadian companies of all sizes, giving more weight to the larger ones. It represents 97% of the Canadian stock market.
Source: Bloomberg. Historical returns based on the Morningstar Canada Domestic Total Index and the Morningstar US Target Market Exposure Index. For more information on how we calculated this, visit here.
Performance that’s aced the test of time
Source: Bloomberg. Based on historical returns of the Morningstar US Target Market Exposure Index. For more information on the data shown in this chart, visit here.
How Direct Indexing stacks up to ETFs
Direct Indexing
Index ETFs
|Access U.S. and Canadian index
|✓
|✓
|Own individual stocks
|✓
|—
|Tax-loss harvesting
|✓
|—
|Customization
|✓
|—
Higher market exposure, lower tax bills
Try Canada’s first broadly available direct indexing portfolio for everyday investors.
Get to know your way around market indexes
FAQs
How does Direct Indexing differ from investing in index ETFs?
With index ETFs, you’re investing in a fund: It’s a pre-packaged group of stocks, meant to mirror a market index.
With Direct Indexing, you directly own (get it?) stock from a subset of companies in an index. This allows you to fine-tune your investing by removing certain companies from your portfolio, all while using tax-loss harvesting to lower your tax bill.
Is Direct Indexing right for me?
Direct Indexing is best for those investing in a non-registered account who want to maximize their after-tax returns and have more control over what they own.
Which indexes can I track with Direct Indexing?
You can choose to track a U.S. or Canadian market index — either the Morningstar US Target Market Exposure Index or the Morningstar Canada Domestic Index.
Find out more information about Morningstar here.
Will I own all the stocks in an index?
No. But you don’t need to own every stock in the index to match its returns — some of them are so small, they don’t move the needle on returns.
With Direct Indexing, your portfolio is automatically optimized to hold as many stocks as it needs to mirror the returns of the index. This leaves plenty of opportunity for tax-loss harvesting — when one stock loses value, we’ll sell it and buy something similar. In turn, that keeps your market exposure steady.
Will I receive dividends from the stocks I own?
Yes. Since you own the individual stocks, you receive dividends directly into your account as they’re paid out, and these dividends will be automatically reinvested.
What exactly is tax-loss harvesting and tax alpha? How does it benefit me?
Nobody likes losing money on their investments. But when it happens, you can actually use those losses to save money on your taxes — that's tax-loss harvesting. Here's how it works: When a stock loses value, we'll sell it to offset gains made elsewhere in your portfolio. In turn, that can reduce your tax bill, and the money you save is called tax alpha.
When you take that saved money and automatically reinvest it — often in a similar stock — that’s tax alpha reinvestment, and it can boost your returns even further. All while keeping you invested in the market.
How does tax-loss harvesting work with other accounts I may have?
Direct Indexing accounts will begin performing tax-loss harvesting at the identity level, not the account level.
That means that your Direct Indexing account will take into account any stock sales in your other Wealthsimple accounts. We’ll also avoid trades in your Direct Indexing account that would be considered superficial losses. Unfortunately, we won’t have visibility into stock trading you’re doing outside of Wealthsimple.
How can I personalize with Direct Indexing?
You can remove any company from your portfolio. This is useful if you have personal preferences — or need to avoid holding stock in a specific company.
What fees are associated with Direct Indexing?
Direct Indexing comes with a 0.15% service fee. That’s better than many index ETFs, which carry fees of up to 0.18% — and can charge up to $9.99 per trade. Also good to know: The tax savings you’ll get from Direct Indexing often offset (or even exceed!) your portfolio’s fees.
How did you calculate historical annual returns for this portfolio?
Returns are based on historical performance of the Morningstar U.S. Target Market Exposure Index and Morningstar Canada Domestic Index. Past results are no guarantee of future performance.
How do I file my taxes with a Direct Indexing portfolio?
Most direct indexing strategies will generate many transactions, as they perform tax-loss harvesting and rebalancing. All buy and sell transactions will appear on a client’s T5008 tax slip and will be available for auto-fill from the Canada Revenue Agency.
Is a USD account available for Direct Indexing?
No, USD accounts are not currently available.
Will I be charged currency conversion fees?
Yes, in U.S. Index accounts only. We charge a 20 basis point fee to convert your CAD to USD to buy U.S. stocks, on top of the corporate exchange rate, which is a live rate including a spread which may vary due to market conditions.
You'll pay the same fee when you withdraw, as we sell your US stocks and convert the USD back to CAD. The fee also applies when you earn dividends in USD.
How do I get started with Direct Indexing?
Getting started is easy, but you’ll need to use the mobile app as this portfolio is not currently available on our web platform. Next, fund your portfolio — we’ll get it invested within 5 days.
More information on opening a Direct Indexing portfolio is available here.