No. But you don’t need to own every stock in the index to match its returns — some of them are so small, they don’t move the needle on returns.

With Direct Indexing, your portfolio is automatically optimized to hold as many stocks as it needs to mirror the returns of the index. This leaves plenty of opportunity for tax-loss harvesting — when one stock loses value, we’ll sell it and buy something similar. In turn, that keeps your market exposure steady.