Additional Credit Card Terms & Conditions

Annual Fee Waiver

The Annual Fee (“Fee”) for the Wealthsimple Visa Infinite* Credit Card (“Card”) is $120 and charged monthly at $10. The monthly fee is charged when the Card is issued (regardless of activation) and is billed to the first statement and once a month thereafter, unless this Fee is waived. Waiving the Fee is a promotional offer (“Fee Waiver Offer”) and requires clients to meet specific criteria to qualify and continue having the Fee waived. The Card Fee is automatically waived for any client with a Premium or Generation status and the Fee will continue to be waived so long as that status is maintained. The Fee Waiver Offer is also available to Core clients who direct deposit at least $2,000 per month into their chequing account within the preceding 30-days (“Qualifying Deposit”). If a Core client doesn't make a Qualifying Deposit, or if a Premium or Generation client cannot maintain their status and becomes a Core client without a Qualifying Deposit, the monthly fee of $10 will be added to their next statement and continue to be charged until a Qualifying Deposit is confirmed.

Credit Card Rewards (Cashback Offer)

The cash back promotional offer (“Cashback Offer”) is valid for new and existing users of the Card. The 2% earn rate, which may be subject to change, applies to net purchases during each statement period, excluding cash-like transactions, refunds, any applicable fees and adjustments (“Qualified Spend”). Cash back credits are earned on Qualified Spend only and pay out will occur in the following statement period for Qualified Spend purchases.

General Terms and Conditions

Wealthsimple Payments Inc. (“Wealthsimple”) reserves the right to amend, withdraw or restrict the Fee Waiver Offer and/or the Cashback Offer at any time without notice. Wealthsimple is the sole arbiter of these rules, the qualification criteria, and any other issue arising in connection with the Fee Waiver Offer and/or the Cashback Offer. If Wealthsimple suspects fraudulent or abusive behaviour, gaming of the system or a violation of these terms, Wealthsimple reserves the right to remove all promotions from the applicable Wealthsimple account and take any other action it deems appropriate including, but not limited to, canceling the applicable Card. An invitation to participate in the Fee Waiver Offer and/or the Cashback Offer does not provide assurance that the referred customer will be accepted as a customer of Wealthsimple. Both the Fee Waiver Offer and the Cashback Offer are only valid for individuals in Canada that otherwise meet Wealthsimple’s eligibility requirements.

The Wealthsimple Visa Infinite Credit Card is issued by Wealthsimple pursuant to license by Visa Canada Corp.

* Trademark of Visa Int., used under license.