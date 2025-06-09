Get to know our in-app features

If something looks off on your account, there are a few immediate steps you can take, like forcing all other devices to log out, changing your password, or blocking unknown devices from logging in. You can also lock your card instantly from the app or web at any time.

Always stay alert

Our fraud and security teams are always watching for anything suspicious — and you should be, too. Stay alert to phishing (we’ll never ask you for your password or 2FA code) and don’t share information with untrusted sources. You can learn more about identifying scams here.