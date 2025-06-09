Skip to main content

RESOURCE CENTRE

Technical analysis: Learn how to analyze the markets

Welcome to your (non-wonky) resource on how to examine assets like a Bay Street insider. Explore articles on chart patterns, key indicators, and advanced techniques.

Master the basics of technical analysis

To seriously up your know-how, you first need a strong understanding of what technical analysis even is, and what some of the jargon means.

Technical analysis vs. fundamental analysis

Learn the difference between asking “is this a good time to buy?” and “is this a good company?”

Technical analysis terms

Our simple (and dare we say fun?) glossary breaks down all the key terms you need to know, from doji to RSI.

Nerd out on charts, spotting trends, and finding patterns

Charts are the lingua franca of finance. Here’s how to read different types, identify important trends, and understand support and resistance.

Chart types

Learn the finer points of line, bar, and candlestick charts.

Identifying trends

What they are and how to see them — plus some common mistakes to avoid.

Support and resistance

How key price levels reveal whether a stock is about to stall or reverse.

Level up your chart-pattern skills

Moving averages

Moving averages show an asset’s average price over time, which makes it easier to spot the general direction it’s heading amid its daily ups and downs.

MACD and RSI

These two indicators reveal a stock’s momentum. The MACD looks at price trends to see if they’re gaining or losing steam, while RSI is like a speedometer, showing if a price is moving too fast or too slow.

PATTERNS & ADVANCED ANALYSIS

Candlestick patterns

These patterns visualize price movements, showing whether a stock is under bullish or bearish pressure. And that can tip you off to where markets are heading next.

Learn more

PATTERNS & ADVANCED ANALYSIS

Volume analysis

This technique looks at the number of shares being traded to tell you the power (or lack thereof) behind an asset’s price move. That’s important if you’re curious whether a hot stock is running out of gas.

Learn more

Now put your knowledge to the test!

Start building your own portfolio with all the ace analysis and chart skills you just mastered.

Open an account