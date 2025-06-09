RESOURCE CENTRE
Technical analysis: Learn how to analyze the markets
Welcome to your (non-wonky) resource on how to examine assets like a Bay Street insider. Explore articles on chart patterns, key indicators, and advanced techniques.
Master the basics of technical analysis
To seriously up your know-how, you first need a strong understanding of what technical analysis even is, and what some of the jargon means.
Technical analysis vs. fundamental analysis
Learn the difference between asking “is this a good time to buy?” and “is this a good company?”
Technical analysis terms
Our simple (and dare we say fun?) glossary breaks down all the key terms you need to know, from doji to RSI.
Nerd out on charts, spotting trends, and finding patterns
Charts are the lingua franca of finance. Here’s how to read different types, identify important trends, and understand support and resistance.
Level up your chart-pattern skills
Moving averages
Moving averages show an asset’s average price over time, which makes it easier to spot the general direction it’s heading amid its daily ups and downs.
MACD and RSI
These two indicators reveal a stock’s momentum. The MACD looks at price trends to see if they’re gaining or losing steam, while RSI is like a speedometer, showing if a price is moving too fast or too slow.
PATTERNS & ADVANCED ANALYSIS
Candlestick patterns
These patterns visualize price movements, showing whether a stock is under bullish or bearish pressure. And that can tip you off to where markets are heading next.
Volume analysis
This technique looks at the number of shares being traded to tell you the power (or lack thereof) behind an asset’s price move. That’s important if you’re curious whether a hot stock is running out of gas.
