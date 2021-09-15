Wealthsimple Crypto Client Relationship Disclosure

Wealthsimple Crypto enables Canadians to enter into a contract to safely and securely buy, sell, transfer and hold crypto-assets. Wealthsimple Crypto is made available through the Wealthsimple Trade app. Wealthsimple Digital Assets Inc. (WDA) offers Wealthsimple Crypto to Canadians under time-limited registration and regulatory approach coordinated through the Canadian Securities Administrators' Regulatory Sandbox. WDA is registered as a restricted dealer. Crypto-assets purchased and held in an account with Wealthsimple Crypto are not protected by the Canadian Investor Protection Fund, the Canadian Deposit Insurance Corporation or any other investor protection insurance scheme.

The following is additional information concerning your relationship with WDA –

Who are you trading with

When you open an account with WDA to purchase or sell crypto-assets, you enter into a contract with WDA that provides you with the right to buy, sell, transfer, and hold crypto assets. You will not enter into a contract to purchase or sell crypto-assets in your account with Wealthsimple’s affiliated custodial broker, Canadian ShareOwner Investments Inc. (ShareOwner).

Who holds your cash

In order to purchase or sell crypto-assets in your account with WDA, you must also open a separate account with ShareOwner. WDA is not responsible for holding cash on your behalf. When you wish to purchase crypto-assets, you will instruct WDA to request cash from your account with ShareOwner in order to fund your purchase. When you sell crypto-assets from your account with WDA, the cash proceeds will be transferred by WDA to your account with ShareOwner. There may be risk in permitting WDA to have access to cash in your ShareOwner account, in the event that cash could be accessed improperly and misused. However, access to your cash is permitted only to settle buy transactions initiated by you.

Who holds your crypto-assets

ShareOwner does not hold any crypto-assets for you. Instead, WDA keeps all of the crypto-assets that you own in trust in one or more of Wealthsimple Crypto’s omnibus custodial accounts at third-party cryptocurrency custodians or in online “hot wallets” administered by us or a custodian. Custodians used by WDA are “qualified custodians” as defined by Canadian securities regulations and are regulated as trust institutions in their respective jurisdictions. For the purposes of facilitating transfers to and from external wallets, WDA also uses a third party hot wallet provider, Fireblocks. Custody of your crypto-assets with a third party may increase certain risks vs. you holding your assets on a private wallet. In particular, you may be exposed to insolvency risk (credit risk), fraud risk or proficiency risk on the part of WDA. You may also face risk in permitting WDA to have access to crypto-assets owned by you that are held with a third party custodian in the event that crypto-assets could be accessed improperly and misused. However, WDA’s access to your crypto-assets held with a third party custodian is permitted only to settle sell transactions initiated by you.

Limitations on your ability to transfer crypto-assets

Until Wealthsimple Crypto makes transfer functionality available to you, there are limitations on your ability to transfer your crypto-assets into and out of your account at WDA. In simple terms, any crypto-assets that you purchase via Wealthsimple Crypto will have to be sold via Wealthsimple Crypto by default. At such time that Wealthsimple Crypto makes transfer functionality available to you, transferring crypto-assets from or to an external wallet presents risks that are outside of WDA’s control.

Investment risks for you to consider

WDA believes that its customers should be aware of the risks involved in the purchase of sale of crypto-assets. Trading in crypto-assets may not be suitable for many members of the public. You should carefully consider whether trading is appropriate for you in light of your knowledge, experience, financial objectives, financial resources and other relevant material facts relating to your circumstances. Crypto-asset trading can be extremely risky. Crypto-asset trading may not generally be appropriate, particularly with funds drawn from retirement savings, borrowed assets, student loans, mortgages, emergency funds, or funds set aside for other purposes. Crypto-asset trading can lead to large and immediate financial losses. The volatility and unpredictability of the price of crypto-assets relative to fiat currency may result in significant loss over a short period of time. Please see the Wealthsimple Crypto Product Risk Disclosure for further details, available in your Documents tab in the app or on desktop.

You will not be able to engage in leveraged trading

You will not be able to enter into contracts that involve the use of leverage using Wealthsimple Crypto. WDA enables you to use your own cash to purchase a crypto-asset, and then custodies that crypto-asset for you. Crypto-assets are owned by you from the time of purchase until the time of sale. Crypto-assets owned by you may not be pledged, re-hypothecated or otherwise used in the business of WDA or its affiliates.

Conflicts of interest

WDA does not operate a marketplace nor does it engage in proprietary trading or market making. WDA may purchase small amounts of crypto-assets for testing or operational purposes, such as payment of network/transaction fees required to transfer crypto-assets, but WDA will not take any long or short positions on crypto-assets. WDA’s role is to buy or sell crypto-assets for clients and will manage the custody of all completed transactions with trusted third parties. WDA does not have any authority to act on a discretionary basis on behalf of clients. Except that WDA earns revenue when you buy or sell crypto-assets, WDA does not believe that there are any potential conflicts of interest with the use of the Wealthsimple Crypto platform.

Operating and transaction charges

WDA will earn revenue by applying a spread on the bid and ask prices at which buy orders and sell orders execute. Trading spreads are presented in the Wealthsimple Trade app. For illustrative purposes, if you place an order to buy $100 of bitcoin and the trading spread is 150bps, you will pay $1.50 for the transaction. This spread covers custodial expenses charged by our third party custodians and Wealthsimple business costs. WDA will not earn any other revenue from trading crypto-assets.

Compensation paid to WDA by a third party

No compensation will be paid to WDA by any other party in relation to Wealthsimple Crypto.

Reporting

From WDA, you will receive electronic trade confirmations and monthly statements setting out the details of the transaction history in your WDA account. From ShareOwner, you will also receive electronic monthly statements setting out details of your transaction history relating to your cash balance from your non-registered brokerage account.

Complaints handling

WDA will make available to you, at WDA’s expense, the services of the Ombudsman for Banking Services and Investments to resolve complaints made by you, if necessary. Wealthsimple will, as soon as possible after receiving a complaint, inform you of how to contact and use the dispute resolution service. See Wealthsimple’s complaint process.

Information we collect about you

To comply with certain regulatory requirements intended to protect investors, when you open your account, we will ask you to fill out a brief survey about your knowledge and experience with crypto-assets, your investing experience and your risk tolerance. We may require you to update or supplement this information from to time. In addition, you must also satisfy the “know your client” requirements set by WDA from time to time, which are designed to comply with the requirements set by applicable securities regulations and the Proceeds of Crime (Money Laundering) and Terrorist Financing Act and its regulations.

Historical Price Data

You will have access to historical pricing information and performance graphs and data for crypto-assets trading within the Wealthsimple Crypto app. This pricing information is sourced via third party API and Wealthsimple makes best efforts, but cannot guarantee, that the pricing information is accurate.

No advice or suitability recommendation

You acknowledge that WDA will not provide any advice to you and will not be responsible for making a suitability determination when accepting orders to buy or sell crypto-assets. You alone are responsible for your own investment decisions and we will not consider your financial situation, investment knowledge, investment objectives, savings objectives or risk tolerance when accepting orders from you. WDA does not provide financial, legal, tax or investment advice or recommendations.

Last updated: September 15, 2021