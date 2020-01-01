Retirement

Retirement isn't just about money you'll spend when you're old, it's about the investing strategy you put into place when you're young. Follow our simple guides to getting so you can spend your later years traveling or wine tasting—or, who knows, kite surfing—instead of worrying.

How to save for retirement

By Andrew Goldman

1 min read

There are a variety of great IRS-backed retirement savings plans: 401k, IRA, Roth IRA, and SEP IRA.

Retirement Strategies

By Andrew Goldman

11 min read

Retirement can be your second childhood — but hopefully with a lot more money. We've got a few helpful financial strategies to keep your head above water well into your 90s.

How to Retire at 50

By Andrew Goldman

9 min read

Done with being a working stiff and ready to let loose as a spry young retiree? We've got your guide to retiring early. Really early.

How to Retire Early

By Michael Allen, CIM

8 min read

Done with being a working stiff and ready to let loose as a spry young retiree? We've got your guide to retiring early. Really early.

When Can I Retire?

By Andrew Goldman

6 min read

Flummoxed about the exact age you should retire? This easily-followed guide will provide you with all the factors you'll need to take into consideration.

Financial Independence Retire Early

By Ryan O'Leary

6 min read

Financial Independence Retire Early (FIRE) is becoming increasingly popular among millennials who want to leave the rat race of normal working life behind. Here’s what you need to know.

How Much Do You Need to Retire?

This lesson presents a few easy-to-remember financial benchmarks to provide an overview of how much you may need when you retire.

Learn More About Retirement

How to Follow the 50/30/20 Rule

By Dennis Hammer

6 min read

The 50/30/20 rule is a simple budgeting technique that helps you pay your bills, splurge a little on yourself, and work on your financial goals.

What’s the retirement age?

By Lisa MacColl

1 min read

There isn't an official retirement age.

Retirement Planning: A Step by Step Guide

By Andrew Goldman

28 min read

We aim to provide easy-to-follow advice about retirement for everyone, from recent university grad whippersnappers to those who are literally one coffee break away from retirement.