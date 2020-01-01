Retirement isn't just about money you'll spend when you're old, it's about the investing strategy you put into place when you're young. Follow our simple guides to getting so you can spend your later years traveling or wine tasting—or, who knows, kite surfing—instead of worrying.
How to save for retirement
1 min read
There are a variety of great IRS-backed retirement savings plans: 401k, IRA, Roth IRA, and SEP IRA.
Retirement Strategies
11 min read
Retirement can be your second childhood — but hopefully with a lot more money. We've got a few helpful financial strategies to keep your head above water well into your 90s.
How to Retire at 50
9 min read
Done with being a working stiff and ready to let loose as a spry young retiree? We've got your guide to retiring early. Really early.
How to Retire Early
8 min read
When Can I Retire?
6 min read
Flummoxed about the exact age you should retire? This easily-followed guide will provide you with all the factors you'll need to take into consideration.
Learn More About Retirement
Which retirement savings plan is right for me?
1 min read
How to Follow the 50/30/20 Rule
6 min read
The 50/30/20 rule is a simple budgeting technique that helps you pay your bills, splurge a little on yourself, and work on your financial goals.
Retirement Planning: A Step by Step Guide
28 min read
We aim to provide easy-to-follow advice about retirement for everyone, from recent university grad whippersnappers to those who are literally one coffee break away from retirement.