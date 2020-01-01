Taxes

Some articles for those of us who dislike reading about taxes as much as paying them. Just the most important rules, regulations, and strategies to keep your tax bill as low as possible, and nothing else.

How to File Taxes Online for Free in Canada

By Andrew Goldman

10 min read

Learn how to take advantage of the ease of paperless fee-free online filing, providers of which have multiplied over the last few years.

Tax Brackets Canada 2021

By Lisa MacColl

6 min read

So you know there are tax brackets in Canada—but what are they this year? Wonder no more; we've got you covered. Click here to learn everything you need to know about income tax in Canada.

Capital Gains Tax — Canada 2021

By Lisa MacColl

11 min read

If you're hearing about capital gains and have a capital headache trying to figure it out — you've come to the right place. Here’s what you need to know about capital gains and losses and how they are taxed in Canada.

The Ultimate Guide to T4 Slips

By Andrew Goldman

4 min read

The T4 is the king of the jungle of tax slips. This quick guide will provide all the essential T4 info you’ll need about the famous T4 statement of income paid and taxes withheld.

An Overview of Form T4A

By Danielle Kubes

5 min read

A T4 is an income statement used for tax purposes. This guide explains how the T4 details income you’ve received not captured on other tax slips, such as pension and annuities.

A Guide To Form T2200

By Andrew Goldman

4 min read

If you’re an employee and hope to deduct work expenses, you’ll absolutely need to your employer to provide Form T2200. This quick guide will provide all the essential T2200 info you’ll need.

Tax Calculator

Our free tax calculator will help you understand how much you owe in taxes, along with other useful information.

RRSP Calculator

Our free RRSP calculator will help you can contribute to an RRSP and what it could be worth. Get started by telling us about your current retirement savings.

Learn more about taxes

Is CERB taxable? The Ultimate Guide to CERB Tax

By Danielle Kubes

3 min read

Will you have to pay taxes on the $2000 monthly emergency payment given by the Canadian government during the Covid-19 pandemic?

CERB Tax Rules For 2021

1 min read

Although many Canadians have taken advantage of the Canada Emergency Response Benefit (CERB) during the COVID-19 pandemic, certain tax rules still apply.

Tax line numbers for 2018 to 2021

1 min read

Confused by the recent changes the CRA made to tax lines on their forms? Find your 2018 to 2021 line number here.

Alberta Tax Brackets 2021

By Danielle Kubes

6 min read

Everything you ever wanted to know about taxes in this oil-rich province. Find out the latest tax brackets and information about tax in Alberta.

Everything you need to know about the T5

By Diana Grey

2 min read

Here's everything you need to know about the T5, which you'll need when you're reporting income from any investments you hold.

