Some articles for those of us who dislike reading about taxes as much as paying them. Just the most important rules, regulations, and strategies to keep your tax bill as low as possible, and nothing else.

How to File Taxes Online for Free in Canada 10 min read Learn how to take advantage of the ease of paperless fee-free online filing, providers of which have multiplied over the last few years.

Tax Brackets Canada 2021 6 min read So you know there are tax brackets in Canada—but what are they this year? Wonder no more; we've got you covered. Click here to learn everything you need to know about income tax in Canada.

Capital Gains Tax — Canada 2021 11 min read If you're hearing about capital gains and have a capital headache trying to figure it out — you've come to the right place. Here’s what you need to know about capital gains and losses and how they are taxed in Canada.

The Ultimate Guide to T4 Slips 4 min read The T4 is the king of the jungle of tax slips. This quick guide will provide all the essential T4 info you’ll need about the famous T4 statement of income paid and taxes withheld.

An Overview of Form T4A 5 min read A T4 is an income statement used for tax purposes. This guide explains how the T4 details income you’ve received not captured on other tax slips, such as pension and annuities.