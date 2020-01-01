Some articles for those of us who dislike reading about taxes as much as paying them. Just the most important rules, regulations, and strategies to keep your tax bill as low as possible, and nothing else.
How to File Taxes Online for Free in Canada
10 min read
Learn how to take advantage of the ease of paperless fee-free online filing, providers of which have multiplied over the last few years.
Tax Brackets Canada 2021
6 min read
So you know there are tax brackets in Canada—but what are they this year? Wonder no more; we've got you covered. Click here to learn everything you need to know about income tax in Canada.
Capital Gains Tax — Canada 2021
11 min read
If you're hearing about capital gains and have a capital headache trying to figure it out — you've come to the right place. Here’s what you need to know about capital gains and losses and how they are taxed in Canada.
The Ultimate Guide to T4 Slips
4 min read
The T4 is the king of the jungle of tax slips. This quick guide will provide all the essential T4 info you’ll need about the famous T4 statement of income paid and taxes withheld.
An Overview of Form T4A
5 min read
A T4 is an income statement used for tax purposes. This guide explains how the T4 details income you’ve received not captured on other tax slips, such as pension and annuities.
Learn more about taxes
Is CERB taxable? The Ultimate Guide to CERB Tax
3 min read
Will you have to pay taxes on the $2000 monthly emergency payment given by the Canadian government during the Covid-19 pandemic?
CERB Tax Rules For 2021
1 min read
Although many Canadians have taken advantage of the Canada Emergency Response Benefit (CERB) during the COVID-19 pandemic, certain tax rules still apply.
Tax line numbers for 2018 to 2021
1 min read
Confused by the recent changes the CRA made to tax lines on their forms? Find your 2018 to 2021 line number here.
Alberta Tax Brackets 2021
6 min read
Everything you ever wanted to know about taxes in this oil-rich province. Find out the latest tax brackets and information about tax in Alberta.
Everything you need to know about the T5
2 min read
Here's everything you need to know about the T5, which you'll need when you're reporting income from any investments you hold.