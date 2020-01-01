Retirement

Retirement isn't just about money you'll spend when you're old, it's about the investing strategy you put into place when you're young. Follow our simple guides to getting so you can spend your later years traveling or wine tasting—or, who knows, kite surfing—instead of worrying.

Retirement Planning: A Step by Step Guide

By Andrew Goldman

28 min read

We aim to provide easy-to-follow advice about retirement for everyone, from recent university grad whippersnappers to those who are literally one coffee break away from retirement.

Retirement Strategies

By Andrew Goldman

9 min read

Retirement can be your second childhood—but hopefully with a lot more money. We've got a few helpful financial strategies to keep your head above water well into your 90s.

How to Retire Early

By Michael Allen, CIM

8 min read

Done with being a working stiff and ready to let loose as a spry young retiree? We've got your guide to retiring early. Really early.

Financial Independence Retire Early

By Ryan O'Leary

6 min read

Financial Independence Retire Early (FIRE) is becoming increasingly popular among millennials who want to leave the rat race of normal working life behind. Here’s what you need to know.

When Can I Retire?

By Andrew Goldman

6 min read

Flummoxed about the exact age you should retire? This easily-followed guide will provide you with all the factors you'll need to take into consideration.

How Long Will My Retirement Savings Last?

By Luisa Rollenhagen

10 min read

Find out how long your retirement savings will last and what you can do to extend that time regardless of how much you have.

Other resources

Retirement Calculator

Our free retirement calculator will help you understand how much you’ll need to save for retirement. Get started by telling us about your current financial picture.

RRSP Calculator

Our free RRSP calculator will help you can contribute to an RRSP and what it could be worth. Get started by telling us about your current retirement savings.

Learn more about retirement

Which retirement savings plan is right for me?

By Andrew Goldman

1 min read

There are a couple of great CRA-backed retirement savings plans. Read below to find out which one is best for you.

Saskatchewan Pension Plan Explained

By Danielle Kubes

8 min read

This hidden gem can boost income in your golden years, no matter which province you live in. We detail the pros, the cons and everything else in between.

RBC’s TFSA: Overview, Rates & Fees

By Lisa MacColl

8 min read

Checking out RBC’s TFSA options? Here's what you should know about their rates, fees and more. Plus, a little later, we'll offer a humble introduction to the Wealthsimple TFSA.

401(k) Equivalent in Canada

By Roger Wohlner

7 min read

The 401(k) plan is a popular retirement plan in the United States. but Canadians have a similar workplace retirement plan available to them, the GRSP or Group Registered Retirement Savings Plan.

CPP Pay Dates: How Much CPP Will I Get?

By Lisa MacColl

6 min read

How much can you expect to receive from CPP when you retire and is it enough to live on? Let’s take a look.