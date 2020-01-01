You're wondering how to save money. It can be tough, but we have all the tips and tactics you need to get started saving money.

What Is A Savings Account? And How Do They Work

Wondering what a savings account is? We'll explain what they are, how savings accounts work, how to open one and calculate the interest you'll earn. We'll also let you in on something called high-yield savings accounts, the ones with the potential to earn a lot more interest.