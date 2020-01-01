Saving isn’t an accident, it’s a skill. It’s also the bedrock of having a killer financial plan. We’ll help you learn how to do it better, and how to put your savings to work once you’ve socked something away.
How To Save Money - Top Saving Tips
18 min read
You're wondering how to save money. It can be tough, but we have all the tips and tactics you need to get started saving money.
The 52 Week Money Challenge
6 min read
Find out how to follow the 52 week money challenge and other money challenges to help you save or invest.
Best High-Interest Savings Accounts in Canada
9 min read
Find best high interest savings accounts in Canada using our 2019 comparison. We provide tips on choosing and compare accounts, rates and more.
The Best Money Saving Apps of 2019
7 min read
Here's a list of the best money saving apps in 2019 to help you organize your budget, tighten up your spending, and put some money aside.
How to Save for a House
10 min read
Advice, tips and tricks you need to save for your dream home. Find out how to save for a downpayment and a house itself.
What Is A Savings Account? And How Do They Work
5 min read
Wondering what a savings account is? We'll explain what they are, how savings accounts work, how to open one and calculate the interest you'll earn. We'll also let you in on something called high-yield savings accounts, the ones with the potential to earn a lot more interest.
Saving vs. Investing Class
There's a time for saving and a time for investing. Learn how to make each strategy work for you.
Learn more about saving
What is Wealthsimple Cash? (Previously Save)
3 min read
Wealthsimple Save is now Wealthsimple Cash. Learn more about saving and spending account with features similar to a chequing account and saving account.
Emergency Funds: What, Why & How Much
6 min read
Even if you’re subsisting on $.30 packages of ramen, you still gotta have a kitchen in which you can prepare it. This is where the Emergency Fund steps up and saves the day.
What to Know About Canada Savings Bonds
5 min read
Before their demise, Canada Savings Bonds represented a first step into the world of investing for generations of Canadians. Here’s what you need to know about the once-ubiquitous financial product.