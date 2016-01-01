Fixed vs. variable mortgage rates: What is the difference? If you're shopping for a mortgage, it's important to understand the difference between fixed vs. variable mortgage rates, and what an adjustable mortgage rate is. Learn more about which option may be right for you.

Home Buyers Plan & Payments Canada 2024 Learn how you can withdraw up to $60,000 tax-free to be used towards a down payment for your house under the RRSP Home Buyers' Plan

What Is a First Home Savings Account? An FHSA is a new type of tax-sheltered account that helps Canadians save up to $40,000 toward the purchase of their first home. Here's how it works.

FHSA vs. TFSA vs. RRSP Instead of stressing with a calculator or calling your accountant, you can figure out which tax-sheltered account is best for you — FHSA, RRSP, or TFSA ��— with this very simple (and fun!) flow chart.

What is a mortgage? It's a loan provided by a bank or another kind of creditor using a property as collateral.

What is mortgage refinancing? It's the process of convincing a lender to pay off your current mortgage and replacing it with a brand new one.

What's a home equity loan? It's a bit complicated. Allow us to explain.

What is the Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation? Its purpose is to get Canadians into affordable housing.

What's a second mortgage? It means borrowing more money against the equity currently in your home.

How are mortgage rates determined? It depends on a few factors, including your credit score and how many properties you already own.

What is the CRM2? It's a financial services protocol that aims to bring more transparency into our investment industry.