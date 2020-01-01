Money & the World
We Asked Our Resident Stock Market Genius About the Animal Crossing Economy
History of Finance Proves: Your “Gut” is Mostly Wrong
Your gut tells you to buy when you're feeling good about the market and to sell when you're not. Your gut is wrong. Here's why long-term investing works.
Prediction: The Predictions Will Be Wrong
We are going to reveal whether people think the stock market will go up or down! And also what that information is actually good for.
What Does Warren Buffett's $1m Bet Have to Do With Your Wealthsimple Account?
Ten years ago, Warren Buffett bet that passive investing would beat sophisticated hedge funds. He just won. Here’s how that can help you be a better investor.
Nine Ways to Be Smart When the Market Goes Down
Smart investors don’t try to avoid a downturn; they make sure that they’re in a good place when the markets go back up. Because that’s inevitable, too.
The Supreme Retirement Plan: How to Become a Millionaire by Flipping Streetwear
This morning, like every Thursday, entrepreneurs (and hypebeasts) lined up at the Supreme store to await the latest drop. Today we gave them a message about turning their hustle into wealth.
Why UNC Has a Better Return on Investment Than Duke
What's the best team to bet on? We ran the numbers on Duke, UNC, Kansas and Gonzaga to find out. (Hint: it's now mathematically proven that Duke is overrated).
What's the Smartest Thing You Can Do With Your Tax Refund?
You may soon find yourself with a big tax refund burning a hole in your pocket. How should you spend it? We pitted investing against Italian sports cars (and yaks) to find the scientific answer.
We Used Better Data to Build a Different Kind of Portfolio
Want to hear a funny story about municipal bonds? OK...there isn't one. But we did dig into them, and all kinds of other financial data, when we launched our smarter American investment portfolio.