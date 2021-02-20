Data: Who Really Traded GME? And What Happened to Them?

Wealthsimple makes powerful financial tools to help you grow and manage your money. Learn more

There’s been no shortage of takes about what the GME/meme stock phenomenon was, how it happened, and what it means. People were lemmings and flung themselves into the abyss and lost their life savings! Millionaires were minted! Everyone who jumped onto the bandwagon was a novice who just downloaded a trading app out of a desperate sense of FOMO!

Since we happen to run the largest (and only) no-commission stock trading app in Canada, it turns out we have a lot of data about who the GME traders were and what happened to them. So we looked into it. Herewith, the story of GME trading in five graphs:

All data is aggregated and anonymous Wealthsimple Trade user data, from the time period January 15, 2021 to February 12, 2021. Investment experience is self-reported by Trade users.

