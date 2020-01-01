Money & the World
We Asked Our Resident Stock Market Genius About the Animal Crossing Economy
Prediction: The Predictions Will Be Wrong
We are going to reveal whether people think the stock market will go up or down! And also what that information is actually good for.
What Does Warren Buffett's $1m Bet Have to Do With Your Wealthsimple Account?
Ten years ago, Warren Buffett bet that passive investing would beat sophisticated hedge funds. He just won. Here’s how that can help you be a better investor.
Why Sometimes Markets Go Up But Good Portfolios Go Down
Canadian investors have noticed that portfolios have declined lately. And a lot of them have wondered why. Here's an explanation, and why it's not a bad thing.
Nine Ways to Be Smart When the Market Goes Down
Smart investors don’t try to avoid a downturn; they make sure that they’re in a good place when the markets go back up. Because that’s inevitable, too.
The Supreme Retirement Plan: How to Become a Millionaire by Flipping Streetwear
This morning, like every Thursday, entrepreneurs (and hypebeasts) lined up at the Supreme store to await the latest drop. Today we gave them a message about turning their hustle into wealth.
What's the Smartest Thing You Can Do With Your Tax Refund?
You may soon find yourself with a big tax refund burning a hole in your pocket. How should you spend it? We pitted investing against Italian sports cars (and yaks) to find the scientific answer.
Why Melissa McCarthy Is a Better Return on Investment Than Tom Cruise
What are the economics of being a woman in Hollywood? We dug into the data and found some surprises in an industry with an extremely pronounced gender pay gap.
Nine Things Wealthsimple Doesn't Spend Money On
Financial institutions spend a lot of money on stuff they think they need. We humbly think we were born smarter.