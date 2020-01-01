Why a magazine?

Money’s weird. But it’s also important. Wealthsimple Magazine’s mission is to demystify it, help you understand how it works, and see it as part of the human world.

Who are we?

We’re an independent magazine published by Wealthsimple, created by award winning writers and artists with experience from places like the New York Times Magazine, Slate, GQ, TK Canadian Place and many others.

MASTHEAD

Devin Friedman

Editor in Chief

Jacob Weinstein

Creative Director

Rachael Factor

Communication Director

Joonas Virtanen

Senior Product Designer

CONTACT

Have a story idea?

editorial@wealthsimple.com

Want to partner with us?

partnerships@wealthsimple.com

Want to work with us?

View open positions

