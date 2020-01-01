News
We Were Not Living Up To Our Principles. Here's What We Are Doing About It
News
We Published Our Own Print Magazine
Yes! A real print magazine. To touch, smell, and use to both entertain yourself and become a bona fide financial genius. Why did we do it? We're so glad you asked.
News
We Studied Ourselves: Wealthsimple’s First Diversity Report
We wanted to measure diversity and inclusivity so we anonymously asked Wealthsimple employees about it. The results weren’t what we hoped for, but that’s not why we did it.
News
Introducing Roundup. Automatically Invest Your Spare Change.
We've created a new way to turn spending your money into investing your money. Roundup lets you — you guessed it — round up your credit and debit card purchases, so your spare change works harder.
News
Wealthsimple Trade Is Here — Meet Canada’s $0 Commission Stock Trading App
You’ll be able to trade stocks and ETFs with no commissions, on your phone, all with a beautifully intuitive app. Sign up now so you’re first in line when we launch.
News
Wealthsimple: The Story of Who We Are
A short, (interactive!) tour of how we work and why that matters.
News
Introducing the Wealthsimple Savings Account. Savings Gets Smarter.
Say hi to Smart Savings. If you like higher interest rates, seamless integration with your accounts, and a really pretty app, you're going to love it.
News
You’ve Trusted Us with $2 Billion. And We’re Growing Faster Than Ever.
Today we announce that we hit the $2 billion mark in assets, and have secured an additional $65 million investment so we can grow better, faster.
News
Now Your Wealthsimple RRSP Keeps Track of Itself
“I’d put more in my RRSP, but I don’t know how much room I have!” Our new RRSP tracker means you can kiss that excuse goodbye.