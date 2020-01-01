topic

    We Were Not Living Up To Our Principles. Here's What We Are Doing About It

  • News

    We Made an Even More Socially Responsible Portfolio

  • News

    We Built Our Portfolios to Protect Your Money In a Downturn. Here's Why it Worked

  • News

    We Published Our Own Print Magazine

    Yes! A real print magazine. To touch, smell, and use to both entertain yourself and become a bona fide financial genius. Why did we do it? We're so glad you asked.

  • News

    We Studied Ourselves: Wealthsimple’s First Diversity Report

    We wanted to measure diversity and inclusivity so we anonymously asked Wealthsimple employees about it. The results weren’t what we hoped for, but that’s not why we did it.

  • News

    Introducing Roundup. Automatically Invest Your Spare Change.

    We've created a new way to turn spending your money into investing your money. Roundup lets you — you guessed it — round up your credit and debit card purchases, so your spare change works harder.

  • News

    Wealthsimple Trade Is Here — Meet Canada’s $0 Commission Stock Trading App

    You’ll be able to trade stocks and ETFs with no commissions, on your phone, all with a beautifully intuitive app. Sign up now so you’re first in line when we launch.

  • News

    Wealthsimple: The Story of Who We Are

    A short, (interactive!) tour of how we work and why that matters.

  • News

    Introducing the Wealthsimple Savings Account. Savings Gets Smarter.

    Say hi to Smart Savings. If you like higher interest rates, seamless integration with your accounts, and a really pretty app, you're going to love it.

  • News

    You’ve Trusted Us with $2 Billion. And We’re Growing Faster Than Ever.

    Today we announce that we hit the $2 billion mark in assets, and have secured an additional $65 million investment so we can grow better, faster.

  • News

    Now Your Wealthsimple RRSP Keeps Track of Itself

    “I’d put more in my RRSP, but I don’t know how much room I have!” Our new RRSP tracker means you can kiss that excuse goodbye.

