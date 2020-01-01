topic

Finance for Humans

Advice, tips, and useful information on how to be a better money person

  • Finance for Humans

    Emergency Money: What to Do When Your Bills Are Bigger Than Your Income

    Read Article

  • Finance for Humans

    Is This the Year to Try SimpleTax? (Um, Probably. Yes)

    Read Article

  • Finance for Humans

    What if I Missed the Entire Bull Market?

    Read Article

Money Diaries

"UNTIL 44 YEARS OF AGE, I NEVER HAD ANY KIND OF SAVINGS ACCOUNT. I’D ALWAYS BEEN UNDER THE GUN. I’D ALWAYS OWED MONEY."

Anthony Bourdain

Read More

subscribe

Get the best stories from our magazine every month

Sign up for our email newsletter

  • Finance for Humans

    Trade Wars! (Should I Be Scared?)

    What tension between governments means for your investment decisions.

  • Finance for Humans

    Should I Be Using Dollar-Cost Averaging? (And, Um, What Is It?)

    It sounds pretty fancy and sophisticated. But even if you know what it means, you may be doing it wrong.

  • Finance for Humans

    The Five Most Common Financial Questions: Answered

    We rounded up our Portfolio Managers and asked them which things pretty much everyone wants to know.

  • Finance for Humans

    Canadians in America: A Comprehensive Guide to Cross-Border Investing

    You're Canadian. But you live in the US. Your RRSP is in Canada. But your 401(k) is in the States. Your TFSA is in Canada. But your.... Don't worry. Our seven-step guide.

  • Finance for Humans

    Why Should I Pay Wealthsimple a 0.5% Fee?

    If you want to know if our fees are worth it, read this, see the services we provide, and decide for yourself. (We're pretty confident.)

  • Finance for Humans

    Why Would I Ever Put Money In Savings Instead of Investing It?

    Because a savings account is crucial to any smart financial plan. (That's the reason we launched Wealthsimple Save.) Unless you don't care about risk or making your money make money.

  • Finance for Humans

    Do I Have to Give to My Coworker’s GoFundMe?

    Are you inundated with worthy (and not-so-) causes at work? Our columnist has one answer to the charity with a face (from the cubicle next to you) conundrum.

  • Finance for Humans

    How to Do the Right Thing with a Bonus (or Any Extra $$$)

    Congratulations! You got a bonus! Or a really nice Christmas gift in the form of a cheque. Or any old windfall. Here's how to use it to build wealth.

Meet Wealthsimple

Get rich slow

Powerful financial tools to help you grow and manage your money. Get started now.

Learn moreright arrow icon

Our best stories, once a month.

Sign up for our newsletter

browse by category

more from Wealthsimple

Wealthsimple Magazine tells compelling, thoughtful, and unique stories about money through the lens of local, creative, and influential people.

READ MORE ABOUT US

The content on this site is produced by Wealthsimple Technologies Inc. and is for informational purposes only. The content is not intended to be investment advice or any other kind of professional advice. Before taking any action based on this content you should consult a professional. We do not endorse any third parties referenced on this site. When you invest, your money is at risk and it is possible that you may lose some or all of your investment. Past performance is not a guarantee of future results. Historical returns, hypothetical returns, expected returns and images included in this content are for illustrative purposes only. By using this website, you accept our (Terms of Use) and (Privacy Policy). Copyright 2020 Wealthsimple Technologies Inc.

;