Finance for Humans
Emergency Money: What to Do When Your Bills Are Bigger Than Your Income
Finance for Humans
Advice, tips, and useful information on how to be a better money person
Finance for Humans
Trade Wars! (Should I Be Scared?)
What tension between governments means for your investment decisions.
Finance for Humans
Should I Be Using Dollar-Cost Averaging? (And, Um, What Is It?)
It sounds pretty fancy and sophisticated. But even if you know what it means, you may be doing it wrong.
Finance for Humans
The Five Most Common Financial Questions: Answered
We rounded up our Portfolio Managers and asked them which things pretty much everyone wants to know.
Finance for Humans
Canadians in America: A Comprehensive Guide to Cross-Border Investing
You're Canadian. But you live in the US. Your RRSP is in Canada. But your 401(k) is in the States. Your TFSA is in Canada. But your.... Don't worry. Our seven-step guide.
Finance for Humans
Why Should I Pay Wealthsimple a 0.5% Fee?
If you want to know if our fees are worth it, read this, see the services we provide, and decide for yourself. (We're pretty confident.)
Finance for Humans
Why Would I Ever Put Money In Savings Instead of Investing It?
Because a savings account is crucial to any smart financial plan. (That's the reason we launched Wealthsimple Save.) Unless you don't care about risk or making your money make money.
Finance for Humans
Do I Have to Give to My Coworker’s GoFundMe?
Are you inundated with worthy (and not-so-) causes at work? Our columnist has one answer to the charity with a face (from the cubicle next to you) conundrum.
Finance for Humans
How to Do the Right Thing with a Bonus (or Any Extra $$$)
Congratulations! You got a bonus! Or a really nice Christmas gift in the form of a cheque. Or any old windfall. Here's how to use it to build wealth.