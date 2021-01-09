We Found the NFT Marriage Proposal Guy

Wealthsimple makes powerful financial tools to help you grow and manage your money. Learn more

As you may know, trading in non-fungible tokens — aka NFTs — has been the focus of intense interest of late. There’s been tons of speculation, froth, and signals of a wild new future, or maybe just signs of a deranged present, depending on your perspective. We won’t go into detail; just know that an NFT of a clip-art rock recently sold for about $1.3 million, and a pixelated tulip is now listed for $3.5 million. It’s a whole thing.

So it’s not surprising that some corners of the internet were amused this week to read a Reddit post by a 31-year-old crypto neophyte telling about how he proposed to his girlfriend with an NFT in lieu of an engagement ring. The poster, HandHoldingClub, said that after having blown much of his life savings on Dogecoin (which lol in itself) he spent what was left on an NFT with “significance” to him and his girlfriend, confident that “she would love [it].” Because what better way to say “you complete me” than with a speculative investment in a digital representation of an object that could possibly become worthless but could also not.

What better way to say “you complete me” than with a speculative investment in a digital representation of an object that could possibly become worthless but could also not.

The proposal went about as well as you’d expect, in that it went terribly.

In case you missed it, here’s the story HandHoldingClub posted (which has since been deleted). It’s really worth taking a few minutes to read, because it’s a true gem.

So, OK. The post became a trending item on social networks (a screenshot was widely tweeted). Some people doubted the story’s legitimacy, while others had zero problem accepting that a guy would possess such profound thickheadedness. “I can't believe she wasted four years of her life with someone who proposed with magic beans,” @kitsonpaws wrote.

Well, here at Wealthsimple Magazine, we pride ourselves on both getting to the bottom of important capital-J Journalism stories and understanding how new financial technology is shaping our world. So we decided to dig in and figure out what, if anything, about the story was true. We won’t disclose how we researched HandHoldingClub (OK, we sort of will: we spent an hour or two reading through his Reddit posts and Googling around and voilà) but we did manage to reach him by email. He declined to give an interview. But he did agree to let us write about our email conversation, as long as we did it anonymously. (Smart move, HandHoldingClub!)

Below is the response he sent by email, which tells the whole (non) story.

TL;DR sometimes people lie on the internet.

WEALTHSIMPLE CRYPTO

The simplest way to invest in crypto

Buy and sell Bitcoin, Ethereum, Aave, Uniswap, and more — instantly.

START TRADING CRYPTO
inline cta

[Aug 31, 2021, 12:39 AM ET]

Hey!

I wrote that story as a joke. I deleted the posts before you reached out, but you might have seen some comments pointing out flaws and inconsistencies as they searched my profile for previous posts. It sounds a little less funny now, but some of the replies such as "lmao this can't be real" picked up on the humor.

I think the story still has some interesting elements and wouldn't have garnered so much attention if people didn't have a realistic reaction to it. There's definitely something there if you're considering writing on the topic. Unfortunately I don't have any details to provide about it as it never happened.

I would prefer this stay anonymous as the events did not take place and might confuse my friends and family and I do look quite the fool. While I may be foolish enough to tell tall tales on reddit, I would never behave that way in a relationship.

I wish you the best in your journalistic endeavors. I'll be checking out more of your work.

All the best,

[redacted]

author

Written By

J.R. Sullivan is an editor for Wealthsimple Magazine. He’s also writing a book for Knopf about the Kingston coal-ash disaster.

Money + the World

"BURNOUT HAS BECOME OUR BASE TEMPERATURE. WE’RE THE BURNOUT GENERATION."

Anne Helen Petersen explains how things are different for the generation the world seems to love to hate.

Read Article

subscribe

Get the best stories from our magazine every month

Sign up for our email newsletter

  • Money & the World

    The Code That Controls Your Money

    COBOL is a coding language older than Weird Al Yankovic. The people who know how to use it are often just as old. It underpins the entire financial system. And it can’t be removed. How a computer language controls the financial life of the world.

  • Money & the World

    Economic Freakout 2020: The ‘What Now’ Edition

    As the pandemic rages on, and government stimulus winds down, and an important election looms, we channel our anxiety into a desperate interrogation of Ben Reeves, Wealthsimple’s chief investment officer. On the agenda: interest rates, gold, the end of the world, and whether it’s all going to be OK.

  • MEET WEALTHSIMPLE

    A new kind of financial company

    Invest, trade, save, spend, and even do your taxes in a better, simpler way.

    GET STARTED
    see-more cta

  • Money & the World

    How to Get Rich (or Go Broke) By Buying Pretend Sushi

    Welcome to DeFi, a bizarre corner of the crypto world some people think will replace the financial system, but right now is a place where people speculate on weird assets named after food. Our guide to what it is, why it matters, and where you can get some digital spaghetti.

  • Money & the World

    Why Are Stock Market Numbers So Wacko Right Now?

    Because the stock market isn't the economy. Ben Reeves, Wealthsimple’s Chief Investment Officer, explains why things like unemployment are so terrible while the stock market has spent the past months at or near record highs.

MEET WEALTHSIMPLE

A new kind of financial company

Invest, trade, save, spend, and even do your taxes in a better, simpler way.

GET STARTEDright arrow icon

Our best stories, once a month.

Sign up for our newsletter

browse by category

more from Wealthsimple

Wealthsimple Magazine tells compelling, thoughtful, and unique stories about money through the lens of local, creative, and influential people.

READ MORE ABOUT US

The content on this site is produced by Wealthsimple Technologies Inc. and is for informational purposes only. The content is not intended to be investment advice or any other kind of professional advice. Before taking any action based on this content you should consult a professional. We do not endorse any third parties referenced on this site. When you invest, your money is at risk and it is possible that you may lose some or all of your investment. Past performance is not a guarantee of future results. Historical returns, hypothetical returns, expected returns and images included in this content are for illustrative purposes only. By using this website, you accept our (Terms of Use) and (Privacy Policy). Copyright 2020 Wealthsimple Technologies Inc.

;