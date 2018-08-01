Start Investing

What's the Footsie (FTSE)?

Andrew Goldman

Andrew Goldman has been writing for over 20 years and investing for the past 10 years. He currently writes about personal finance and investing for Wealthsimple. Andrew's past work has been published in The New York Times Magazine, Bloomberg Businessweek, New York Magazine and Wired. Television appearances include NBC's Today show as well as Fox News. Andrew holds a Bachelor of Arts (English) from the University of Texas. He and his wife Robin live in Westport, Connecticut with their two boys and a Bedlington terrier. In his spare time, he hosts “The Originals" podcast.

Our content is made possible by clients who pay for our smart financial services. Learn more about us here.

These 100 companies are the biggies, representing about 80% of the London Stock Exchange entire market capitalization, roughly equivalent to the S&P 500’s share of the US stock market. For this reason, the Footsie is considered a fairly reliable indicator of Britain’s overall stock performance.

The larger the market cap of the company, the more weight it will have in determining the Footsie. The index was born in 1984, a joint venture of the Financial Times and the London Stock Exchange.

Last Updated August 1, 2018

Wealthsimple is investing on autopilot.

Discover more about

Business Accounts in the United States

By Luisa Rollenhagen

8 min read

A business account is an incredibly helpful tool for managing business finances and protecting your personal funds. Find out more about the benefits of business accounts, and what they’re used for.

Should I invest in Bitcoin?

By Andrew Goldman

1 min read

We're not in the business of speculation (because it doesn't work). If you do buy Bitcoin, make sure you can afford to lose your investment.

What is dollar cost averaging?

By Andrew Goldman

1 min read

It's an investment strategy designed to reduce volatility in a portfolio.