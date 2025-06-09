Unlike our Classic portfolios, which invest exclusively in public markets through ETFs, the Summit portfolio includes access to private market investments once you’ve contributed $10,000 at minimum — typically, that’s inaccessible to individual investors. This gives you more diversification and access to opportunities traditionally reserved for institutional investors and the ultra-rich.

Summit portfolios are designed to evolve with the market. The portfolios include a blend of public markets, private equity, private credit, and private infrastructure.