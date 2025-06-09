Summit portfolio
Our Summit portfolio combines public equities with access to private markets — an opportunity once reserved for the ultra-rich. Not anymore.
Up to 10%
Targeted return
Results are based on historical simulation and presented gross of management expense ratio (MER) and advisory fees, but net of the management and performance fees charged by the private asset managers.
6.7 times more
Market exposure than public markets
In the U.S., the public markets provide access to just 13% of companies generating over $100 million in revenue, while the private markets offer access to the remaining 87%. By investing in a mix of public and private markets, Summit Portfolios can provide you with up to 6.7 times more access to the entire U.S. market.
Unprecedented private-market access
We’ve unlocked access to private equity, private credit, and private infrastructure to bring high-potential assets to your portfolio.
Built for the best returns
Invest $10,000 (or more!) to access both public and private markets, then let our tech handle the rest. We’ll build, diversify, balance, and rebalance your portfolio for peak performance.
Hands-off investing
Skip the hassles of paperwork and sourcing alternative investments on your own. Our Summit portfolios are Canada’s first accessible, one-stop solution with this asset mix.
Your portfolio’s secret ingredient
Unlike most mutual funds, Summit portfolios include private assets — the stuff you won’t find on stock tickers — so you can tap into fast-growing private companies. Plus, diversifying your portfolio can help shield you from the market’s ups and downs.
70% Public Equity
This portion is made up of publicly traded companies bought and sold on the stock exchanges.
30% Private Markets
This portion includes a mix of private equity and private credit. These are investments in companies and assets that aren't traded on public exchanges and target high yields.
Who this portfolio’s for
Summit portfolios are available to all eligible clients. Qualifications include:
$30,000
In investable assets
$10,000
Investment to unlock private markets
3+ years
Minimum investment horizon
Risk levels that fit your goals
To help you unlock the highest returns, all our Summit portfolios are high-risk. Get to know all three to find out which suits you best.
- Made up of 70% equities and 30% private investments
- Professionally managed by our team to ensure maximum growth
- Best suited for investors looking for maximum long-term growth and comfortable with higher volatility
- Made up of 60% equities, 15% fixed income assets, and 25% private investments
- Professionally managed by our team to make sure you’re optimized for high returns
- Best suited for investors aiming for strong growth potential with some downside protection
- Made up of 48% equities, 32% fixed income, and 20% private investments
- Professionally managed by our team to ensure stable growth
- Best suited for investors seeking steady returns with lower volatility and more protection for your money
Aggressive portfolio
Up to 10%
Return
Growth portfolio
7–9%
Return
Balanced portfolio
6–8%
Return
Witness smarter diversity in action
Source: Bloomberg and Preqin. Hypothetical depiction of returns on the Summit Aggressive Portfolio and the Classic Aggressive ETF portfolio. For more information on how we calculated this, visit here.
FAQs
How does Summit differ from Wealthsimple's other portfolios?
How does Summit differ from Wealthsimple's other portfolios?
Unlike our Classic portfolios, which invest exclusively in public markets through ETFs, the Summit portfolio includes access to private market investments once you’ve contributed $10,000 at minimum — typically, that’s inaccessible to individual investors. This gives you more diversification and access to opportunities traditionally reserved for institutional investors and the ultra-rich.
Summit portfolios are designed to evolve with the market. The portfolios include a blend of public markets, private equity, private credit, and private infrastructure.
What are private markets and why should I consider investing in them?
What are private markets and why should I consider investing in them?
Private markets include investments in companies and assets that aren't traded on public exchanges. These investments can potentially deliver high returns and diversification benefits, since they often behave differently than public markets during various economic conditions. Historically, they’ve been a key part of institutional portfolios seeking long-term growth.
How are my funds invested in Summit?
How are my funds invested in Summit?
When you invest in a Summit portfolio, your funds are allocated to both public and private markets based on your risk level. The public market portion is invested immediately, while the private-market allocation is invested during monthly subscription windows. Until the private allocation’s fully invested, those funds are temporarily held in the public markets portion.
How liquid is my Summit investment?
How liquid is my Summit investment?
The portfolio offers different liquidity for different components:
- The public market portion has daily liquidity, similar to our other portfolios
- The private market portion can be redeemed during monthly redemption windows
This blended approach provides more flexibility than traditional private market investments, while still allowing access to the potential benefits of private markets.
What are the fees for Summit portfolios?
What are the fees for Summit portfolios?
A Summit portfolio has a two-part fee structure:
- Our standard management fee applies to the public market portion (0.2%– 0.5%, depending on your total assets at Wealthsimple). If you’re a Generation client, your management fees range: if you have $500,000 in assets, you’re subject to a 0.4% fee, while $10,000,000 in assets is subject to a 0.2% fee. To learn which rate you qualify for, reach out to our team of advisors.
- The private market portion has a 1.00% management fee, reflected in the Fund of Funds Net Asset Value
- Underlying private market funds also have their own management and performance fees embedded in their returns
For more information, see our guide on how to open a Summit portfolio.
How much do I need to invest to open a Summit portfolio?
How much do I need to invest to open a Summit portfolio?
You can invest any amount in a Summit portfolio. If your investment is below $10,000, you'll only be exposed to the public market portion of the portfolio. If your investment is $10,000 or above, you'll be exposed to both the public and private market portions of the portfolio.