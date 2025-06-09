RESOURCE CENTRE
Mastering fundamental analysis
Learn to evaluate stocks, read reports, and spot smart investments.
The basics of fundamental analysis
Before you invest, you need to know what you’re buying. Learn how to spot a healthy business by looking at the numbers that matter most.
Technical vs. fundamental analysis
Technical analysis tracks price trends, whereas fundamental analysis evaluates a company’s true worth and financial health. Your choice depends on whether you are looking for short-term trades or long-term growth.
Determining a stock’s true value
What is intrinsic value? How to value a stock
See how to use a company’s cash flow to look beyond its current price.
How much should you care about dividends?
It's always nice to be handed money by a company. But here's how to figure out if it actually benefits you.
Learn to think in sectors, not just stocks
Why do some stocks zig when the economy zags? A company's industry sector plays a huge part. Here’s how to understand those differences to find hidden strengths and risks.
Taking your analysis further
Go deeper than the average trader and master more complex valuation models and understand how the wider economy drives market trends
Incorporating fundamental analysis into your investment strategy
Before you start using fundamental analysis, make sure you’re familiar with its limitations, and how you can take your strategy even further by using technical analysis too.
