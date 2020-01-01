Currency

Currency isn't just about money you'll spend when you're old, it's about the investing strategy you put into place when you're young. Follow our simple guides to getting so you can spend your later years traveling or wine tasting—or, who knows, kite surfing—instead of worrying.

How to save for retirement

By Andrew Goldman

1 min read

There are a variety of great IRS-backed retirement savings plans: 401k, IRA, Roth IRA, and SEP IRA.

Retirement Strategies

By Andrew Goldman

11 min read

Retirement can be your second childhood — but hopefully with a lot more money. We've got a few helpful financial strategies to keep your head above water well into your 90s.

How to Retire at 50

By Andrew Goldman

9 min read

Done with being a working stiff and ready to let loose as a spry young retiree? We've got your guide to retiring early. Really early.

How to Retire Early

By Michael Allen, CIM

8 min read

When Can I Retire?

By Andrew Goldman

6 min read

Flummoxed about the exact age you should retire? This easily-followed guide will provide you with all the factors you'll need to take into consideration.

Financial Independence Retire Early

By Ryan O'Leary

6 min read

Financial Independence Retire Early (FIRE) is becoming increasingly popular among millennials who want to leave the rat race of normal working life behind. Here’s what you need to know.

Alternative Investments - Definition & List

By Andrew Goldman and Melissa Brock

11 min read

There's more investing options than just stocks and bonds. They're called alternative investments. Here's a handy guide and how to invest in them like a pro.

How to Buy Ethereum

By Robert Stevens

7 min read

Heard of Ethereum but not sure how to get your hands on it? This article’s for you.

What Are Mutual Funds? How to Invest in Them

By Luisa Rollenhagen and Andrew Goldman

18 min read

Mutual funds have been the dominant player in the personal investment world for decades. How do you invest in them? We have your answer and more.

Investing 101: Investing Basics For Beginners

By Andrew Goldman

15 min read

Want to invest like a pro? Learn the basics of investing from us and we'll have you on the road to investing in no time.

How to Buy Stocks - Beginners Guide

By Andrew Goldman

13 min read

Easy-to-follow instructions to get you started buying, selling and hopefully making money investing in stocks.

Best Investment Options for 2020

By Andrew Goldman

11 min read

The only thing we can say with any certainty is that your “best” strategy should be to completely research any investment option before committing any actual money. Read on to see what we mean.