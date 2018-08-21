How does Wealthsimple handle security and encryption?

Andrew Goldman has been writing for over 20 years and investing for the past 10 years. He currently writes about personal finance and investing for Wealthsimple. Andrew's past work has been published in The New York Times Magazine, Bloomberg Businessweek, New York Magazine and Wired. Television appearances include NBC's Today show as well as Fox News. Andrew holds a Bachelor of Arts (English) from the University of Texas. He and his wife Robin live in Westport, Connecticut with their two boys and a Bedlington terrier. In his spare time, he hosts “The Originals" podcast.
Encryption: We use state of the art security to protect your data. Our 256-bit SSL certificate encrypts all information transmitted between your browser and our web servers. We use it to keep your account information safe including passwords and personal information.
Backups: Wealthsimple employs state of the art back-up and firewall technology to ensure that your information is always available, no matter what happens. Our system updates back-ups throughout the day, every day.
Behind the Scenes: Wealthsimple’s multi-pronged approach to security ensures you are protected at all times. We adhere to industry standards for protecting your data, securing our web application, and processing all transactions. We’ve created policies across our entire organization to ensure that Wealthsimple offers the highest level of security.
Report a security issue: We appreciate and respect responsible disclosure. Report a security issue to us and we will respond within 24 hours.