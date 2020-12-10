Where is the Winnipeg Tax Centre

The Winnipeg Tax Centre is one of only four tax centres available in Canada and collects and processes annual tax returns.

CRA Tax Centres in Winnipeg

Taxpayers can mail their documents to the Winnipeg Tax Centre, based on the type of correspondence. Here are the mailing addresses for different tax documents:

Personal Income Tax (T1) and Benefits

Winnipeg tax centre

P. O. Box 14001, Station-Main

Winnipeg MB-R3C-3M3

Fax Number: 204 984-5164

Corporation Income Tax (T2)

Winnipeg tax centre

P. O. Box 14000, Station-Main

Winnipeg-MB-R3C-3M2

Fax Number: 204 984 5164

Business Taxes

Prince-Edward-Island tax centre

275 PopeRoad

Summerside-PE-C1N-6A2

Fax Number: 902 432 6287

Others

Winnipeg tax centre

P.O. Box 14000, Station-Main

Winnipeg-MB-R3C-3M2

If you have any questions, you can call the CRA at 1-800-959-8281, for Yukon, Northwest Territories and Nunavut: 1-866-426-1527.

Tax Service Offices (TSOs) are also found in Winnipeg. However, because of the ongoing situation with Covid-19, walk-in counter service isn't available. Taxpayers can use external drop boxes installed in the offices, but the ideal option is to complete form submission online.