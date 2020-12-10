Where is the Winnipeg Tax Centre

Diana Grey has a Public Relations major with over five years of work experience, including writing for Wealthsimple. After graduating, she joined a tech software startup company as a marketing assistant manager. At the company she has majored in content marketing and closing customers. She understands the science of SEO and produces highly rating articles.
The Winnipeg Tax Centre is one of only four tax centres available in Canada and collects and processes annual tax returns.
CRA Tax Centres in Winnipeg
Taxpayers can mail their documents to the Winnipeg Tax Centre, based on the type of correspondence. Here are the mailing addresses for different tax documents:
Personal Income Tax (T1) and Benefits
Winnipeg tax centre
P. O. Box 14001, Station-Main
Winnipeg MB-R3C-3M3
Fax Number: 204 984-5164
Corporation Income Tax (T2)
Winnipeg tax centre
P. O. Box 14000, Station-Main
Winnipeg-MB-R3C-3M2
Fax Number: 204 984 5164
Business Taxes
Prince-Edward-Island tax centre
275 PopeRoad
Summerside-PE-C1N-6A2
Fax Number: 902 432 6287
Others
Winnipeg tax centre
P.O. Box 14000, Station-Main
Winnipeg-MB-R3C-3M2
If you have any questions, you can call the CRA at 1-800-959-8281, for Yukon, Northwest Territories and Nunavut: 1-866-426-1527.
Tax Service Offices (TSOs) are also found in Winnipeg. However, because of the ongoing situation with Covid-19, walk-in counter service isn't available. Taxpayers can use external drop boxes installed in the offices, but the ideal option is to complete form submission online.