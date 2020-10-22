Before you start working on your tax return, you’ll need to gather a few things. To make sure you don’t miss something, and to help you get every deduction and credit you can, we’ve prepared this handy checklist.
If you prefer, you can also download and print a copy of our Tax Return Checklist.
Tax Slips
T3 (Mutual funds, REITS, ETFs)
T4 (Employment income)
T4A (Certain scholarships)
T4A (Other pensions & annuities)
T4E (EI Benefits)
T4A-OAS (Old Age Security benefits)
T4AP (CPP benefits)
T4 RSP (RRSP income)
T4 RIF (RRIF income)
T5 (Investment income (interest, dividends, certain capital gains)
T5007 (Worker’s compensation benefits and/or social assistance payment)
T5013 (Partnership income)
T2200 (Conditions of employment/allowable employment expenses)
T2202A (Tuition)
RC62 (UCCB benefits)
T101 (Exploration and development expenses)
Receipts
RRSP contribution slips
Medical expenses
Transit pass receipts
Charitable donation receipts
Political donation receipts
Interest paid on your student loans
Other interest expenses
Carrying charges (including safety deposit box)
Child care expenses
Children’s fitness and arts receipts
Adoption expenses
Child support/alimony payments or receipts
Moving expenses (including realtor’s commissions)
Work-space-in-home expenses
Tool expenses (tradespersons)
Exams for professional certification
Receipts for your rent/property tax (certain provinces only)
Attendant expenses for a disabled person
Other Documents/Information
Amounts you have paid in tax instalments
Last year’s notice of assessment or reassessment (for carry-forwards)
Other CRA correspondence
Other carry-forwards (for example, use-of-home expenses)
Capital gains and losses information for stocks, bonds, real-estate, etc.
Disability tax credit certificate
Rental income & expenses
Small business income & expenses
Commissioned employee expenses
Vehicle logbook (self-employed people & commissioned employees)
Volunteer firefighter’s certificate
Graduate retention certificate (SK only)
Northern residents information
Legal expenses to collect alimony, pension or retiring allowances
Business investment loss (if you invested in a company that went bankrupt)