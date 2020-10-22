Before you start working on your tax return, you’ll need to gather a few things. To make sure you don’t miss something, and to help you get every deduction and credit you can, we’ve prepared this handy checklist.

If you prefer, you can also download and print a copy of our Tax Return Checklist.

Tax Slips

T3 (Mutual funds, REITS, ETFs)

T4 (Employment income)

T4A (Certain scholarships)

T4A (Other pensions & annuities)

T4E (EI Benefits)

T4A-OAS (Old Age Security benefits)

T4AP (CPP benefits)

T4 RSP (RRSP income)

T4 RIF (RRIF income)

T5 (Investment income (interest, dividends, certain capital gains)

T5007 (Worker’s compensation benefits and/or social assistance payment)

T5013 (Partnership income)

T2200 (Conditions of employment/allowable employment expenses)

T2202A (Tuition)

RC62 (UCCB benefits)

T101 (Exploration and development expenses)

Receipts

RRSP contribution slips

Medical expenses

Transit pass receipts

Charitable donation receipts

Political donation receipts

Interest paid on your student loans

Other interest expenses

Carrying charges (including safety deposit box)

Child care expenses

Children’s fitness and arts receipts

Adoption expenses

Child support/alimony payments or receipts

Moving expenses (including realtor’s commissions)

Work-space-in-home expenses

Tool expenses (tradespersons)

Exams for professional certification

Receipts for your rent/property tax (certain provinces only)

Attendant expenses for a disabled person

Other Documents/Information

Amounts you have paid in tax instalments

Last year’s notice of assessment or reassessment (for carry-forwards)

Other CRA correspondence

Other carry-forwards (for example, use-of-home expenses)

Capital gains and losses information for stocks, bonds, real-estate, etc.

Disability tax credit certificate

Rental income & expenses

Small business income & expenses

Commissioned employee expenses

Vehicle logbook (self-employed people & commissioned employees)

Volunteer firefighter’s certificate

Graduate retention certificate (SK only)

Northern residents information

Legal expenses to collect alimony, pension or retiring allowances