Before you start working on your tax return, you’ll need to gather a few things. To make sure you don’t miss something, and to help you get every deduction and credit you can, we’ve prepared this handy checklist.

If you prefer, you can also download and print a copy of our Tax Return Checklist.

Tax Slips

  • T3 (Mutual funds, REITS, ETFs)

  • T4 (Employment income)

  • T4A (Certain scholarships)

  • T4A (Other pensions & annuities)

  • T4E (EI Benefits)

  • T4A-OAS (Old Age Security benefits)

  • T4AP (CPP benefits)

  • T4 RSP (RRSP income)

  • T4 RIF (RRIF income)

  • T5 (Investment income (interest, dividends, certain capital gains)

  • T5007 (Worker’s compensation benefits and/or social assistance payment)

  • T5013 (Partnership income)

  • T2200 (Conditions of employment/allowable employment expenses)

  • T2202A (Tuition)

  • RC62 (UCCB benefits)

  • T101 (Exploration and development expenses)

Receipts

  • RRSP contribution slips

  • Medical expenses

  • Transit pass receipts

  • Charitable donation receipts

  • Political donation receipts

  • Interest paid on your student loans

  • Other interest expenses

  • Carrying charges (including safety deposit box)

  • Child care expenses

  • Children’s fitness and arts receipts

  • Adoption expenses

  • Child support/alimony payments or receipts

  • Moving expenses (including realtor’s commissions)

  • Work-space-in-home expenses

  • Tool expenses (tradespersons)

  • Exams for professional certification

  • Receipts for your rent/property tax (certain provinces only)

  • Attendant expenses for a disabled person

Other Documents/Information

  • Amounts you have paid in tax instalments

  • Last year’s notice of assessment or reassessment (for carry-forwards)

  • Other CRA correspondence

  • Other carry-forwards (for example, use-of-home expenses)

  • Capital gains and losses information for stocks, bonds, real-estate, etc.

  • Disability tax credit certificate

  • Rental income & expenses

  • Small business income & expenses

  • Commissioned employee expenses

  • Vehicle logbook (self-employed people & commissioned employees)

  • Volunteer firefighter’s certificate

  • Graduate retention certificate (SK only)

  • Northern residents information

  • Legal expenses to collect alimony, pension or retiring allowances

  • Business investment loss (if you invested in a company that went bankrupt)

Last Updated October 22, 2020

