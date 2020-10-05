Quebec Tax Brackets 2020

2020 is a most unusual year: For the first time in recent memory (or perhaps ever) the CRA pushed the tax deadline back from April 30 to September 30 to ease financial pressures related to the Covid-19 pandemic.

That gave Canadians an extra six months to fill out the paperwork and pay any tax owed.

But how do taxes actually work in Canada, and specifically in Quebec, the most heavily taxed province or territory in the federation?

Canada has a progressive tax system, which means that the more money you earn, the more tax you pay. The most common misunderstanding about this system is that some taxpayers assume that if their income falls within a certain tax bracket then they pay that bracket’s rate on their entire income. But it doesn’t work like that. We all start out at the first tax bracket and only pay the higher tax rate on each additional dollar earned.

In addition to federal tax, which we are all subject to, each province levies its own tax program. When you combine the federal tax brackets with the provincial tax brackets you are left with the total amount of tax payable. Then, once you file your taxes and subtract deductions, credits and tax already paid you are left either with an outstanding bill or are given a refund for paying an excess.

Here are the federal tax rates for 2020:

Taxable income Employment, self- employment, interest and other Income Capital Gains Eligible Canadian dividends Ineligible Canadian dividends First $48,535 15% 7.50% -0.03% 6.87% Over $48,535 up to $97,069 20.50% 10.25% 7.56% 13.19% Over $97,069 up to $150,473 26% 13% 15.15% 19.52% Over $150,473 up to $214,368 29.22% 14.61% 19.59% 23.22% Over $214,368 33% 16.50% 24.81% 27.57%

Quebec Tax Brackets

If you live in Quebec you are also subject to the following tax brackets:

Income Rate $43,790 or less 15% $43,790 to $87,575 20% $87,575 to $106,555 24% More than $106,555 25.75% More than $210,371 33%

These are some of the highest tax rates in North America. Quebec is an expensive province to live in as a high and middle-income earner.

Consider that as a percentage of gross domestic product, Quebecers paid the equivalent of 38.5% of Quebec’s GDP. In the rest of Canada, the average rate was 30.4% of GDP. In America it was just 26%.

The tax rates approach, and sometimes surpass, European levels. Compare this to Alberta. In this Western province someone earning $110,000 would pay a mere 10% tax compared to 25.75% in Quebec. That’s an additional $17,325 going from your pocket to the CRA.

Of course, most Canadians don’t earn such a high income. But even at a more modest $50,000 Quebecers are still paying the highest marginal rates. Ontario only charges 9.15% at that income level, British Columbia charges 7.7%, and the Atlantic provinces charge 13.8-14.95%.

Quebec does offer certain services that might offset its higher tax rate, such as universal, affordable daycare. University tuition is much cheaper for residents than elsewhere in the country. So is electricity.

A single parent who makes the median salary gets paid more in benefits than they pay in taxes. For these individuals, Quebec’s tax system leaves them with more money in their pocket than any other tax system in the developed world.

Another measure that eases the load on Quebecers is that they are eligible for a 16.5% refund on their federal tax rate. Quebec is the only province in Canada to have this arrangement with the federal government. In lieu of the cash the federal government gives other provinces to run certain programs, it offers Quebec a tax discount. Quebec is responsible for funding those programs themselves.

How to calculate income tax in Quebec

Calculating income tax in Quebec is simple. Just use an online tax calculator and simply enter the amount and type income and it will generate all the necessary information with the least amount of work necessary.

Of course, you could also do it the old fashioned way, with paper and a pen.

First, figure out how much income you made per taxable category. Then determine your tax bracket for that income (starting with the first tax bracket) and multiply it by the combined tax rate. Add all the sums together for your total tax payable.

For example, let’s say you made $100,000 in employment income, $1,000 in interest income, and $10,000 in capital gains.

Let’s start with the $100,000 plus $1,000 in employment and interest income (which is considered “other” income):

$44,545 times 0.2753 equals $12,263 plus

$3,990 times 0.3253 equals $1298 plus

$40,545 times 0.3712 equals $150,50 plus

$7,989 times 0.4112 equals $3,285 plus

$3,031 times 0.4571 equals $1,385 1 for a tax payable of $33,281

Now let’s add in the $10,000 of capital gains

$10,000 times 0.1376 equals $1,376

So when we add the tax payable for “other income” category, plus capital gains we get a total tax payable of $34,657, that’s an average tax rate of about 31.5% (total tax payable/total income). As you can see, you don’t simply go to the bracket of “$111,000” to find your tax rate—in that case it would be much higher, at 47.46% Instead, you only pay the higher rate of tax on each additional dollar you earn.

Quebec combined tax rates

Here’s the combined tax rates for Quebec:

Taxable income Employment, self- employment, interest and other Income Capital Gains Eligible Canadian dividends Ineligible Canadian dividends first $44,545 27.53% 13.76% 4.53% 17.50% more than $44,545 up to $48,535 32.53% 16.26% 11.43% 23.25% more than $48,535 up to $89,080 37.12% 18.56% 17.76% 28.53% more than $89,080 up to $97,069 41.12% 20.56% 23.28% 33.13% more than $97,069 up to $108,390 45.71% 22.86% 29.62% 38.41% more than $108,390 up to $150,473 47.46% 23.73% 32.04% 40.42% more than $150,473 up to $214,368 50.15% 25.07% 35.75% 43.51% more than $214,368 53.31% 26.65% 40.10% 47.14%

How to reduce your taxes in Quebec

The easiest route might be simply maximizing deductions and credits.

Tax deductions

Tax deductions work by reducing taxable income. And as we’ve already said, the lower your income the less tax you pay. The most common deduction is contributing to an RRSP. Not only do you get to grow your funds in a tax-free shelter but you also get a bigger tax refund. Of course, you’ll have to pay taxes when you withdraw the funds in retirement.

Other common tax deductions include:

Capital losses

Business expenses for the self-employed

Carrying charges for investments (like mortgage interest on an investment property)

Union dues

Support payment after a divorce

Tax credits

Tax credits reduce your tax payable. Refundable credits can reduce your tax payable below zero so that the government owes you (these are the best kind of credits!) while non-refundable credits, which are much more common, can only reduce tax payable to zero.

Some common federal credits are:

Charity donations

Medical expenses over 3% of your income

Disability tax credit

Childcare expenses

Climate action incentive

Student loan interest with some lenders

Adoption expenses

Quebec also has many boutique credits:

Childcare expenses (in addition to the federal credit)

For those over 70, a refundable tax credit for expenses related to home-support services

Caregiver credit

Children extra-curricular activity credit

Work tax credits to encourage you to stay in the labour force instead of going on social assistance

Tax shield: a refundable credit that ensures you can still receive income-tested benefits related to the work premium and childcare expenses even if your income increases. It encourages people to remain in the labour force instead of quitting to lower their income and thus maintain benefits

Solidarity tax credit for low and middle income families to offset municipal taxes especially if you live in Northern Quebec

Frequently asked questions

How do tax brackets work in Quebec?

Quebec tax brackets are combined with federal brackets to determine the total amount of income tax owed to the CRA. You pay the higher tax rate only on each additional dollar earned.

Are Quebec tax brackets incremental?

Yes, Quebec tax brackets are incremental. You pay the higher tax rate only on each additional dollar earned.

How do I know what tax bracket I’m in?

You can locate your tax bracket on the chart above. Far more useful, however, will be determining your average tax rate, which can be calculated by dividing your total tax payable by your gross income.

When do Quebec tax brackets change?

Quebec tax brackets may change annually.

When does Quebec tax have to be paid?

Usually Quebec tax must be paid by April 30, but in 2020 the tax deadline was extended to September 30th.