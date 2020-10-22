Our content is made possible by clients who pay for our smart financial services. Learn more about us here.

Did you get married or enter a common-law arrangement with your partner? Congratulations! While you may be riding the incredible high of finally having taken a significant step with your better half and just want to spend time discussing furniture arrangements, future holiday destinations, and retirement strategies, there are some changes that are less fun but equally important to talk about: Taxes.

When you get married, or start living together under a common-law arrangement, it can impact your tax situation. Some of the changes occur immediately (e.g., your eligibility for the GST/HST credit) and other changes impact you when you file your tax return. One thing that doesn’t change, however, is that you are both still required to file your own tax returns.

SimpleTax is simple, even if your tax situation isn’t. File your return with confidence it’s done right, and pay what you want—there’s no catch.

While it’s obvious that your marital status changes when you get married, many people are surprised to find out that for tax purposes, they’re already living common-law. Under the Income Tax Act, your marital status changes to common-law when you’ve been living with your significant other for 12 months or more. Other situations that classify as a common-law arrangement include living with the person who you share a child with, either as a birth parent or under a custodial agreement.

What happens when your marital status changes?

Here are some things to be aware of when your relationship status changes:

  • Your entitlement to the GST/HST credit changes since it is based on “adjusted family net income”. Your adjusted family net income usually increases when you become married or common-law, so you might find that you no longer receive the GST/HST credit. If you are still eligible for the credit, only one of you will receive it, even if you were both receiving it before.

  • Your entitlement to the CCTB and the WITB change since these are also based on your adjusted family net income.

  • You can split or share certain credits. For example, if you both have medical expenses, one of you can claim them all to increase your refund. SimpleTax will automatically optimize your returns to take advantage of this.

  • If you are both supporting your children, the lower-income partner must claim the child care expenses, regardless of who actually pays them.

  • The higher income person can contribute to a spousal RRSP, effectively splitting income if you and your partner are in different tax brackets.

It’s important to let the CRA know when your marital status changes. You can do this through My Accountby phone, or by filing a form RC65. You must also accurately report your marital status when filing your tax return—even if you don’t really feel like you’re living common-law.

Last Updated October 22, 2020

Wealthsimple is investing on autopilot.

How to Improve your Credit Score

By Danielle Kubes

8 min read

A credit score merely tells lenders how trustworthy you are as a borrower. Here’s some tips on how to bump up your score to help get the best interest rates

Self Employed Taxes Canada - Rates & Guide

By Warren Orlans

7 min read

If you run your own business or have picked up some side gigs, the Canada Revenue Agency (CRA) considers you to be self-employed, which has significant tax implications.

Average and Marginal Tax Rates

1 min read

Confused about the difference between average and marginal tax rates? We have answers.

Products
Features
Resources
Pricing
Country
Language
Follow
Download

This article is provided for informational purposes only. It does not cover every aspect of the topic it addresses. The content is not intended to be investment advice, tax, legal or any other kind of professional advice. Before taking any action based on this information you should consult a professional. This will ensure that your individual circumstances have been considered properly and that action is taken on the latest available information. We do not endorse any third parties referenced within the article. When you invest, your money is at risk and it is possible that you may lose some or all of your investment. Past performance is not a guarantee of future results. Historical returns, hypothetical returns, expected returns and images included in this content are for illustrative purposes only.

We provide investment services and other financial products through several affiliates. Our Invest and Smart Savings products are offered by Wealthsimple Inc., a registered portfolio manager in each province and territory of Canada.

Our Trade and Save products are offered by Canadian ShareOwner Investments Inc. (ShareOwner), a registered investment dealer in each province and territory of Canada. Some clients of Wealthsimple for Advisors have accounts with Wealthsimple Advisor Services Inc. (WASI), a registered mutual fund dealer in each province and territory of Canada. Our Cash product is offered by Wealthsimple Payments Inc., a money services business registered by FINTRAC. Money in your Cash account is held in an account with ShareOwner.

Wealthsimple Crypto is made available through the Wealthsimple Trade app, but is offered by Wealthsimple Digital Assets Inc., a virtual currency dealer money services business authorized by FINTRAC. Wealthsimple Crypto is currently not registered as a securities adviser or securities dealer. Cryptocurrencies purchased and held in an account with Wealthsimple Crypto are not protected by CIPF, the Canadian Deposit Insurance Corporation or any other investor protection insurance scheme. Any information about Wealthsimple Crypto, platform, emails, or other communications, are for informational purposes and not intended as a solicitation or advertisement for Wealthsimple Crypto.

ShareOwner is a member of the Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada (www.iiroc.ca). Customer accounts are protected by the Canadian Investor Protection Fund within specified limits. A brochure describing the nature and limits of coverage is available upon request or at (www.cipf.ca).

WASI is a member of the Mutual Fund Dealers Association of Canada and a member of the MFDA Investor Protection Corporation.

With any investment, your capital is at risk. The value of your portfolio with Wealthsimple can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you invest. Past performance is no guarantee of future results. Read our (investment risk disclosure) for more information.

By using this website, you accept our (Terms of Use) and (Privacy Policy). Copyright 2020 Wealthsimple Technologies Inc.

IIROC Member CIPF Member MFDA Member