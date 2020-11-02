Are you in the construction business? Then the T5018 is for you. In the next sections, we explore all the crucial things you should know about the T5018 form, including who should fill it, contractor definition, where to submit and more.

What is a T5018?

The T5018, also known as the Statement of Contract Payments, is the CRA taxpayer slip designed for individuals, partnerships, trusts, and corporations in the construction business. If construction activities and payments account for more than 50% of your business income, the CRA expects you to file a T5018 slip. You must also report all amounts awarded to subcontractors, whether paid by cash, cheque, barter or other offsets. If the sub-contractor operates from Canada, you must fill the T5018, which consists of a summary and one slip. If the sub-contractor is a non-resident, you will be required to fill the T4A-NR.

The T5018 must also be submitted within six months after the end of your fiscal year. Not all businesses that perform construction work are required to fill the form. For instance, a gas distribution company may complete construction for the pipework, but this doesn't make construction the primary income source.

T5018 is shorter than most tax slips and includes fewer boxes and lines. Here's a breakdown:

Box Meaning Box 20 This box is designated for the period ending, which is the last day of the taxpayer's reporting period for the T5018 form. Box 22 This is where the construction subcontractor payments are included. Where applicable, the total amount entered here also includes goods-and-services-tax, which is the Harmonized-Sales-Tax and territorial or provincial sales tax. Box 24 This is where the subcontractor's program account number or the SIN is entered. You can check whether the subcontractor is registered for GST/HST (goods-and-services-tax/Harmonized-Sales-Tax). GST/HST are for subcontractors and other professionals that offer taxable supplies worth more than $30,000. Payer's name This is where you enter the name of the contractor who made payments to a subcontractor. Payer's program account number Enter the account number of the payer's program account on copies sent to the CRA and those you retain only. Do not include your business number on any copies issued to the subcontractor.

Who Fills Out the T5018?

The Statement of Contract Payments is to be filled by any person, partnership, trust, or corporation with construction as the primary source of business income. Construction activity includes but isn't limited to erection, excavation, installation, modification and alteration, improvement, repair, destruction and demolition. The T5018 slip should be completed by authorized persons that represent the construction entity paying out subcontractors. You can complete and submit the T5018 online, but if you are filling more than 50 T5018 slips, you should download, print, fill and mail them to the proper tax centers. Here's a look at the payments to report in your T5018 form:

All payments made to subcontractors for their construction services

GST/HST and provincial or territorial sales taxes where applicable

Mixed services and goods payments for service components above $500.

You shouldn't report payments made to subcontractors for services rendered in the reporting year if they're less than $500. Similarly, wages paid to employees shouldn't be added to T5018 as they are reserved for the T4 slips.

Failure to submit the T5018 summary and related slips will result in penalties from the CRA, which fines $25 per day for each slip. The minimum and maximum fine are $100 and $2,500, respectively. Conspiracy with contractors to avoid filling the T5018 can also result in penalties of up to 200% of the tax amount you were trying to avoid.

What Defines A Contractor for The T5018?

A contractor is a business that makes payments to subcontractors. A subcontractor can be an individual, partnership, trust or corporation that provides construction services to the business (contractor). Subcontractors include all individuals registered for GST/HST and non-GST/HST registrants below the $30,000 mark. If your business makes payments to such subcontractors for their construction services, the CRA recognizes you as a contractor. However, more than 50% of your business income should come from construction to mandate filing the T5018.

Where Can I Submit the T5018?

There are two primary ways to complete and submit your T5018 Statement of Contract Payments tax slip. The first method involves logging in to your CRA My Business Account and navigating to tax returns where you will have access to various taxpayer slips. Choose the T5018 and begin adding the relevant information as required by the CRA. This method offers convenience and swift service. However, if you cannot complete the online form submission, you can submit your T5018 the traditional way. This involves downloading a saveable/fillable form, adding the required information and mailing hard copies to specified tax centers.