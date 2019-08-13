RIT/RIF on Your Bank Statement - We Got You

There is no better feeling than eyeballing your checking account, and amid all the debits for services and subscriptions you have literally no recollection of ever signing up for, spotting a credit. Better yet for money you weren't expecting. A common one that Canadians will often find is “RIT/RIF.” You'll be relieved to know that neither of these three letter words is “RID,” the brand name of a famous lice killing shampoo. So, phew. The lice people aren’t trying to give you anything!

What is RIT/RIF When RIT/RIF appears on your bank statement it is likely your tax refund from the Canada Revenue Agency. RIT, stands for Refund of Income Tax. Words to the wise—it's best save or invest your tax refund rather than spend it.

Naturally, when money shows up your checking account, you will be in the mood to celebrate, and some will no doubt choose to celebrate by spending that money on beer for a big celebration party. That’s certainly a popular way to spend money, but sadly, it’s also the most effective way to literally flush tax refund money down the toilet.

Perhaps your RIT/RIF windfall is instead the universe’s way of encouraging you to start investing. Maybe you can get a jump on this year's RRSP contribution for your retirement. Or it’s possible you’ll want to use the money before you’re old and instead invest through a TFSA. Both accounts have their irresistible features. How you invest is between you, your accountant, maybe your partner if you have one of those, but not your pet, who would likely encourage you to invest all your money in treats! Need any help investing that tax return? We’d love to hear from you.

