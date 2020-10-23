Everything you need to know about T2202

Students have a lot on their plate: Between making those 8am classes, acing their final exams, and finding time to have a social life in while juggling student jobs, tuition can be a pretty hard blow on students strapped for cash. The good thing is that students can claim their tuition in their annual income taxes if they meet specific conditions required by the CRA (Canada Revenue Authority), thereby lessening their tax burden. Enter the T2202, which recently replaced T2202A and TL11B forms.

What is a T2202?

Form T2202 is a Tuition and Enrollment Certificate issued by every qualified educational institution to qualifying students. It is an official tax slip issued to students who have paid tuition or fees to specific courses that are eligible to be claimed on their annual income tax return. The slip is generated by the educational institution that offered the eligible course. These tax credits are available for qualifying resident students and some international students.

You should remember that the CRA calendar year runs from January to December. This may not align with school calendars, so keep that it in mind when calculating the tuition amounts eligible for the T2202 tax credits.

How Do I Obtain a T2202?

The T2202 slip is generated and issued by the institution you paid tuition to. You can usually download and print the form from the online student portal used by your institution. The CRA requires students to provide their SIN (social insurance number) for display on their T2202 forms.

Who Should Fill Out a T2202?

If you’re a student at a higher educational institution such as a college or university and have paid fees or tuition of more than $100 towards courses that qualify for a tax credit, then you should fill out a T2202. Students are not allowed to combine fees paid to different institutions to meet the $100 requirement.

Local vs. International Students

The T2202 Tuition and Enrollments Certificate is available for local students and international students. Local students must meet the set requirements. Essentially, you should be a qualifying student enrolled in a qualifying course at an educational institution, which has to be in Canada. You can also claim tuition on fees paid to ESDC-certified institutions or post-secondary courses aimed to improve your skills in a given occupation. Applicants for such tax credits must be at least 16 years of age.

International students who are required to file an income tax return in Canada are eligible to claim T2202 tax credits to reduce their tax burden. International students with a Canadian source of income are considered residents and are therefore required to file an income tax return. Such students are eligible for tax credits, such as T2202. On the other hand, non-resident international students that aren't required to file an income tax return cannot file T2202.

T2202 Breakdown

Like other taxpayer slips, T2202 features several boxes and lines. Here are the boxes to fill:

Box Meaning Box 11 and Box 12 These sections describe the school type where you're enrolled and feature single-digit codes for each type (University, College, Flying School, etc.) Choose the school type by entering the corresponding letter, i.e. 1 for University. Boxes 13 to 18 Box 13 is for the course name, 14 for the student number and 15 for the BN RZ, a unique 15-character course account number. The student name appears on 16, the social security number on box 17, and the student address on 18. Box 19 and Box 20 Box 19 is where you enter the start date of your course or when you were enrolled in the program. Make sure the year is the same as the tax/calendar year. Box 20 is for the end date of your course/program. Box 21, Box 22, Box 24 and Box 25 Box 21 is for the months you enrolled as a part-time student, if applicable. CRA allows a maximum of four sessions. Box 22 is for the months you enrolled as a full-time student and also has a maximum of four sessions. Boxes 24 and 25 are for the total number of part-time and full-time months, respectively. Box 23 and Box 26 Box 23 is for eligible part-time and full-time fees while Box 26 reports the total amount of eligible tuition fees paid for an eligible course or specified educational program.

Can I Transfer Tuition Tax Credits?

T2202 is a transferable tax credit and you can use convenient tax credit transfer tools like SimpleTax to use your unused credits elsewhere. Eligible students can reduce the taxes owed to the CRA by claiming their T2202 tax credits. However, you can only reduce the owed taxes up to $0. If there are more amounts to claim, the CRA allows you to transfer it to another person who can then use the surplus to reduce their owed taxes. CRA allows transfers to a spouse or common-law partner, parent or grandparent.

If there's no one to transfer the extra tax credits, CRA will push them to the following tax year. However, you can only transfer credits for the current tax year. Also, CRA sets the maximum transferable amount to $5,000. It is advisable to keep all T2202 forms you receive for at least six years, since CRA can request them at any time.