Wealthsimple vs Nest Wealth - 2020 Comparison

We compared ourselves to Nest Wealth. And then we created this handy comparison for you - to show how we stack up in terms of key features, accounts and pricing.

About Wealthsimple & Nest Wealth

Wealthsimple is an online investment manager that combines smart technology with expert financial advice. We allow you to put your money in a managed portfolio (Wealthsimple Invest), do self-directed trading (Wealthsimple Trade) or put your money in a high-interest savings product (Wealthsimple Save). We've been in business since 2014, and have over $3 billion in assets under management.

Nest Wealth is a wealth management company that provides investors with a “smarter, quicker way to reach their financial goals.” They were founded in 2014 and have not released information about their assets under management.

How Wealthsimple Invest compares to Nest Wealth (Automated Investing)

See how Wealthsimple Invest and Nest Wealth stack up in this side-by-side comparison. Your trust is important to us. That's why we always do our best to be fair and provide complete and accurate information. That being said, we can't compare every single feature out there and can only guarantee accuracy at the time of writing. To complete your homework, we recommend visiting our competitor's site to continue your research.

Wealthsimple Nest Wealth Overall Rating (Young And Thrifty) 4.9 4.6 Social Responsible Investing Yes No Halal Investing Yes No Dividend Reinvesting Yes Yes Minimum Balance To Start Investing None None Auto Depositing Yes Yes VIP Lounge Access Yes (for Wealthsimple clients who invest over $100k) No Management Fees 0.5% on $0-$100k and 0.4% for amounts over $100k $20 per month for under $75k, $40 per month for $75-$150k and $80 per month for $150k and above. Transfer Fees (to another financial institution) No No Inactivity Fees No No Financial Planning/Portfolio Review Yes Yes Automatic Rebalancing Yes Yes Human Support Yes Yes

Comparison of accounts offered

Here's a list of the accounts that Wealthsimple Invest/Save and Nest Wealth offer:

Wealthsimple Nest Wealth Savings Yes No Joint Savings Yes No LIF Yes No TFSA Yes Yes RRSP Yes Yes Spousal RRSP Yes Yes RESP Yes Yes Cash/Personal Yes Yes LIRA Yes Yes RIF/RRIF Yes Yes Joint Yes Yes Corporate Yes Yes

The bottom line

Wealthsimple and Nest Wealth have some key things in common. We both offer a variety of accounts, including RRSPs and TFSAs. And, we have customer support, access to financial advisors, and no account minimums. Unlike Nest Wealth, Wealthsimple also has a savings product designed to help you save for your short-term goals.

But our biggest differences are the portfolios and services we offer, and our fee structures. With Wealthsimple, you can invest according to your values with our Socially Responsible Investing portfolio and Halal Investing portfolio.

Wealthsimple's management fees are 0.5%. That fee drops to 0.4% when you deposit more than $100k across your Wealthsimple accounts. Nest Wealth charges $20 per month for investments under $75,000, $40 per month for $75k-$150k, and $80 each month if you invest more than $150k.

To break it down even further:

If you invested $15,000, over the course of a year Nest Wealth would charge you $240 in management fees, while Wealthsimple would charge $75.

If you invested $50,000, over the course of a year Nest Wealth would charge you $240 in management fees, while Wealthsimple would charge $250.

If you invested $100,000, Nest Wealth's annual management fees would come to $480. Wealthsimple would charge you $400.

If you invested $150,000, Nest Wealth's annual management fees would come to $960. Wealthsimple would charge you $600.

When you deposit more than $100,000 across your Wealthsimple accounts, you also unlock our premium Black plan. It comes with great perks like VIP airline lounge access around the world. Nestwealth does not have such a perk when you invest over $100k.

Finally, in a review conducted by Simple.Thrifty.Living., Wealthsimple scored 4.9/5 stars while Nest Wealth scored 4.6/5 stars.

What to consider when choosing an investment provider

Comparing investment providers doesn't have to be hard. Here's some advice to get you started:

Pay attention to account minimums

Choose a provider that makes sense for what you can invest now - and in the future. Some investment providers require you to deposit as much as $100,000 to get started. And, in some cases you could face nasty penalties for dropping below the account minimum - or be forced to close your account.

Watch out for hidden fees

Nothing eats away at long-term gains quite like fees. And we're talking about more than just management fees (though they're important, too). Account transfers and trading fees can also add up. The best investment providers are upfront with what it costs to invest with them.

Look out for human support

When you need to make sense of a mysterious number in your monthly statement, nothing compares to talking to a fellow human. In the competition to offer the lowest possible management fees, some robo-advisors are quick to cut customer support. Before you commit to a provider, see what support is available - you never know when you'll want it.

Find out if you have access to a financial advisor

No two people are alike - and neither are their financial situations. But investment platforms vary in terms of how much access you get to professional advice. Keep an eye out for providers that offer access to a financial advisor. There are only a few who offer advice when you need it, regardless of how much money you have in your account.

Understand how much freedom you have

Relationships end - even when you're investing for the long term. Before you commit, find out what happens if you need to withdraw your funds or want to move on to a new investment platform - and whether there are any penalties involved.

What makes Wealthsimple different from other investment providers

We do the work for you

Using well Wealthsimple is, well, simple. In just a few minutes, we'll build you a custom portfolio that makes sense for your risk tolerance and investment timelines. And we'll do the maintenance for you, with automatic rebalancing and dividend reinvesting. All you have to do to get started is answer a few simple questions. And then you can sit back and tell all your friends how smart you were with your money.

No account minimums or hidden fees

We're the first investment company in Canada to eliminate account minimums. That means you can start investing with as little as $1. Our fees are also really, really low. We charge 0.5% on $0-$100k and 0.4% on anything above $100k. Plus, you can make a withdrawal any time you want.

Personal touch

Our financial advisors are fiduciaries, which is a fancy way of saying that they have a legal obligation to provide financial advice that's in your best interest - not ours. They're standing by to answer your questions and provide support whenever you need it.

Methodology

The information on this page was compiled by Wealthsimple in March 2019. In order to uncover this information, we looked at Nest Wealth’s website, press releases and third-party sites. The information collected relates to features, accounts and pricing. We assumed Nest Wealth did not have a specific feature if it was not mentioned on their website.