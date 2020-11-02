Everything you need to know about the T3010

Registered charities need to fill and submit the T3010. The form features various parts that charities must complete, even during fiscal years where the entity was inactive, to remain registered. Here's a brief overview of the T3010 form, including who should fill it, where to submit, penalties for missed submissions and other crucial aspects.

What Is the T3010?

Also known as Registered Charity Information Return, the T3010 form is an income tax return form for registered charities. Unlike personal income slips, T3010 comes with a checklist to ensure taxpayers fill it out as required by the CRA. It features different sections that include a charity's financial statements and other essential information. If you are authorized to fill the T3010 form for a charity, you should follow the guidelines in T4033 (Completing the Registered Charity Information Return). The Registered Charity Information Return slip is long and requires time to fill out. A complete statement will include the T3010 alongside the T1235, T1236, T2081 and RC232. You must also provide financial statements for the filing tax year.

Who Has to Fill Out a T3010?

The Income Tax Act requires all registered charities to fill out their annual information return statement, no later than six months after the end of the fiscal year. Failure to fill out and submit the form on time will result in various penalties we discuss shortly. Only authorized persons can fill out T3010. If the charity is a corporation, it will be exempt from filling the T2 Corporation Income Tax Return slip. To retain registration status, charities are expected to fill out T3010 slips each year, regardless of whether they are active or inactive.

The CRA recognizes charities as "inactive" only if, during the fiscal year, they did not spend resources to carry out charity activities. This means the charity is no longer in operation and you can request voluntary registration revocation. Here's a brief look at the sections of a T3010 form:

Section Meaning A. Identification The first section seeks to identify the type of charity and features various lines for different types recognized by the CRA. There are sections for subordinate companies, inactive charities, voluntary revocation, public and private foundation and more. B. Directors/Trustees and Like Officials This is a mandatory section for directors/trustees and like officials. It features a few sections that allow the CRA to know the names, date of birth and addresses of individuals tasked with running or managing the charity. C. Programs and General Information This section features numerous lines and yes or no questions concerning general information about the charity and its programs. The answers you give in this section can determine whether you need to acquire more forms of complete other parts of the document. D. Financial Information This section is all about your financial details and has many parts, including Accounting method (D1), Summary of financial position (D2), Revenue (D3) and Expenditures (D4). You can fill this section of Schedule 6 (Detailed financial information) in Section F (Confidential data). E. Certification Form T3010 must be certified by persons authorized to sign for the charity. Completing this section certifies that the form is filled to the "best of their knowledge" and that all information is current and correct. Certification must be done for all the different sections, including all forms mentioned above (T1235, T1236, T2081 and RC232). F. Confidential Data This section includes confidential information that won't be available to the public and features various schedules (1 to 5), statement of operations, expenditures and other financial information.

What Happens If I Fail to Submit My T3010?

While there are no due dates, like in the case of personal income taxes, the T3010 must be filed within six months after the end of the charity's fiscal year. Failure to fill and submit the form can result in various penalties, the main being registration revocation.

When a registered charity fails to complete the T3010 as required by the CRA, it will result in their "registered" status being revoked, meaning Canada will no longer recognize the organization or corporation as a legal charity in the country. Because they aren't registered, these charities won't be able to issue official donation slips to their donors. They also won't be eligible for tax exemptions reserved for registered charities and charitable corporations. What's more, Part V of the Income Tax Act requires the charity's property to be transferred to an eligible donee. Alternatively, the charity can pay an equivalent amount to its assets' value in revocation taxes.

Where Can I Submit the T3010?

There are two main ways to complete and submit form T3010. The first is through digital services, which involves logging into your CRA My Business Account and filing your return online using the provided tools and guidelines. The second method is on paper, which requires downloading and printing the PDF version of the form and other required documents.