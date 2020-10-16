Everything You Need to Know About the T2200 and the T777

Are you an employee who’s been racking up work-related expenses that would rival the mythical expense account you keep seeing on Mad Men? Well, then the T2200 and T777 taxpayer slips are for you.

What is a T2200?

T2200, also called the Declaration of Conditions of Employment, is a taxpayer slip issued by an employer to employees claiming tax credits from expenses incurred during work. If you’re an employee who believes that you’ve incurred expenses that aren’t covered by your employer (or have been working from home), then you’d ask your employer for a T2200.

The first question on the form is whether the employment contract requires the employee to incur work-related expenses. If you’re an employee who answers no to that, then you’re done and can close this page: You can’t claim any expenses.

If you keep going, you’ll see that the slip will ask you whether you’ve traveled to places other than the office, rented an office or car, used a business phone or use part of their home as an office. Most questions are quite specific, so you will encounter questions asking whether there's, for example, a need to own a power saw.

What Is the Difference Between a T2200 And a T777?

Hold on, there’s more. Perhaps you’ve also come across a form called T777? T777 is a Statement of Employment Expenses designed mostly for those of us who work from home, as well as certain commission and salaried employees.

The main difference is that employers will issue a T2200 form which includes all expenses your contract required you to incur. The T777, on the other hand, is a complete list of all expenses CRA allows you to deduct. You can only claim what's included in the T2200 slip from your employer. So essentially, you will be using T2200 to fill T777. You should request the T2200 from all your employers if you want to claim expenses on your annual return. And as general rule of thumb, you should file T777 before submitting your income return.

You can finish form submissions online through CRA's NETFILE and EFILE or use a tax preparer services such as SimpleTax.

What Can I Claim on A T777?

The list of what you can claim on a T777 is quite elaborate. However, most deductible expenses include (but are not limited to):

Accounting and legal fees

Business advertising/promotion

Motor-vehicle expenses

Meals and entertainment expenses

Expenses for workspace in the home

Long-distance phone charges and airtime

Salaries paid to an assistant or substitute

Office rent and equipment leasing

Training costs

You can check out the complete list on the CRA website . You can also specify the expense if it does not appear on the list provided. One important thing to note is whether your employer indicated reimbursing some expenses.

T777 Breakdown

Form T777 has several parts, mainly designated for specific employee subsets. Here's a brief overview of the different sections: