Everything you need to know about T1135

Author bio

Diana Grey has a Public Relations major with over five years of work experience, including writing for Wealthsimple. After graduating, she joined a tech software startup company as a marketing assistant manager. At the company she has majored in content marketing and closing customers. She understands the science of SEO and produces highly rating articles.

Our content is made possible by clients who pay for our smart financial services. Learn more about us here.

Do you own foreign investments? Then the A T1135 form is for you!

What is a T1135 Form?

The T1135 is a unique taxpayer form filled by all resident individuals, companies/corporations, trusts and some partnerships that own SFPs (specified foreign property) worth more than $100,000. If you own property, such as a business, outside of Canada, it is crucial to check whether your property is within the limits where T1135 applies. Essentially, the form is used to report assets that citizens own outside of Canada.

SimpleTax is simple, even if your tax situation isn’t. File your return with confidence it’s done right, and pay what you want—there’s no catch.

Who Should Fill Out a T1135?

If you own SPF worth more than $100,000 at any time of the year, then you need to fill out a T1135, regardless of whether you’re an individual, a corporation, a trusts, or a partnership. You should complete the T1135 form regardless of whether you sold part or all of your holdings within the specified tax year.

What Are The Foreign Investment Limits Beyond Which The T1135 Is Necessary?

A specified foreign investment (SFP) refers to the assets and revenue you generate outside of Canada. Only property worth more than $100,000 should be reported on form T1135, but there are two tiers within the form. 

The first tier is for income above $100,000 up to $200,000 and the next is for property above $250,000. The T1135 form is due on the same date as the income tax report filled annually.

A qualifying SFP includes:

  • All amounts held in foreign bank accounts

  • Shares you have in foreign countries

  • Canadian corporations outside Canada

  • Interests received from non-resident trusts

  • Debts and loans you have given to non-residents,

  • Debentures from foreign governments

  • Life insurance coverage from foreign insurers

  • Interests in foreign mutual funds

  • Real estate and tangible property held outside Canada

  • Any property that's convertible, convertible or confers a right to acquire SFPs

You will be required to include the following information when declaring your specified foreign property:

  • Name of the company, corporation, or legal entity that owns or holds the SFP

  • Description of the foreign property, including the country it is located

  • The maximum cost of running the SFP during the taxation year and at year-end

  • Income or loss related to foreign property

  • The capital gain or loss realized on the SFP's deposition

How To Calculate Foreign Investment Income?

To calculate your foreign investment income, you should consider the following:

a) Gross income - This refers to all amounts you receive from your business in a foreign country before deductions are made.

b) Net income - This refers to the gross income minus the expenses you incur to run the business in a foreign country. This can include the cost of the goods and services, wages, and other business expenses.

You should file the T1135 if your SFP net income is above $100,000. The taxable amount is your gross amount, minus the taxes paid to the foreign country.

T1135 Breakdown

There are two main T1135 parts as follows:

Part A – This section is for eligible taxpayers with a property that exceeds the $100,000 limit but below $250,000. It is a simplified form where taxpayers check checkboxes for the property they hold outside Canada in the specified taxation year without further details about the property.

Part B – This is reserved for taxpayers with specified foreign property worth over $250,000. It is more detailed, requiring accurate descriptions of the SFPs.

Both forms are available as fillable PDFs that you can also save and print.

Where do I send my T1135?

T1135 forms should be filled and submitted to the CRA before the issued deadlines. The CRA allows taxpayers to file their T1135 online through EFILE (NETFILE), although this isn't available for trusts. You can also fill the form manually by downloading and completing it before sending it to the respective CRA office. If you plan to extend the period, you can attach a schedule based on the table formats in form T1135. The CRA will extend the reporting period by up to three years.

SimpleTax service offers the easiest way to complete and submit your T1135 form as everything is done online. If you choose the SimpleTax service, you can complete T1135 and submit it via T1135 NETFILE directly without leaving the platform.

Easy, fast, and even fun. SimpleTax is CRA-certified tax software that you’ll actually want to use. And you only pay what you want, no catch — get started.

Last Updated October 23, 2020

Wealthsimple is investing on autopilot.

Discover more about

When “free” isn't free: Hidden Fees in Tax Software

1 min read

While many tax softwares advertise free services, it's important to read the fine print.

Everything You Need to Know About the T2200 and the T777

By Diana Grey

2 min read

We'll tell you everything you need to know about the T2200 and the T777, which you'll need to claim any expenses and tax benefits.

SimpleTax's New RRSP Calculator

1 min read

Say hello to our updated RRSP calculator!

Products
Features
Resources
Pricing
Country
Language
Follow
Download

This article is provided for informational purposes only. It does not cover every aspect of the topic it addresses. The content is not intended to be investment advice, tax, legal or any other kind of professional advice. Before taking any action based on this information you should consult a professional. This will ensure that your individual circumstances have been considered properly and that action is taken on the latest available information. We do not endorse any third parties referenced within the article. When you invest, your money is at risk and it is possible that you may lose some or all of your investment. Past performance is not a guarantee of future results. Historical returns, hypothetical returns, expected returns and images included in this content are for illustrative purposes only.

We provide investment services and other financial products through several affiliates. Our Invest and Smart Savings products are offered by Wealthsimple Inc., a registered portfolio manager in each province and territory of Canada.

Our Trade and Save products are offered by Canadian ShareOwner Investments Inc. (ShareOwner), a registered investment dealer in each province and territory of Canada. Some clients of Wealthsimple for Advisors have accounts with Wealthsimple Advisor Services Inc. (WASI), a registered mutual fund dealer in each province and territory of Canada. Our Cash product is offered by Wealthsimple Payments Inc., a money services business registered by FINTRAC. Money in your Cash account is held in an account with ShareOwner.

Wealthsimple Crypto is made available through the Wealthsimple Trade app, but is offered by Wealthsimple Digital Assets Inc., a virtual currency dealer money services business authorized by FINTRAC. Wealthsimple Crypto is currently not registered as a securities adviser or securities dealer. Cryptocurrencies purchased and held in an account with Wealthsimple Crypto are not protected by CIPF, the Canadian Deposit Insurance Corporation or any other investor protection insurance scheme. Any information about Wealthsimple Crypto, platform, emails, or other communications, are for informational purposes and not intended as a solicitation or advertisement for Wealthsimple Crypto.

ShareOwner is a member of the Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada (www.iiroc.ca). Customer accounts are protected by the Canadian Investor Protection Fund within specified limits. A brochure describing the nature and limits of coverage is available upon request or at (www.cipf.ca).

WASI is a member of the Mutual Fund Dealers Association of Canada and a member of the MFDA Investor Protection Corporation.

With any investment, your capital is at risk. The value of your portfolio with Wealthsimple can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you invest. Past performance is no guarantee of future results. Read our (investment risk disclosure) for more information.

By using this website, you accept our (Terms of Use) and (Privacy Policy). Copyright 2020 Wealthsimple Technologies Inc.

IIROC Member CIPF Member MFDA Member