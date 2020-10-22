CRA Line Number Conversions for 2019/2020

Our content is made possible by clients who pay for our smart financial services. Learn more about us here.

The CRA has made changes to tax lines that appear on their forms. Starting in the tax year 2019, 3-digit line numbers have been eliminated and replaced with 5-digit line numbers. They have also renumbered some, but not all, 4-digit line numbers to 5-digits. (We agree—it's kind of confusing!)

If you're used to pulling line numbers from memory, you might be searching a little longer than usual. To make things easier, we've created a simple search tool to help you find the latest line numbers. To use the tool, simply enter the line number in the box below.

But don't worry—you can continue to search for sections with the old line numbers in SimpleTax.

SimpleTax is simple, even if your tax situation isn’t. File your return with confidence it’s done right, and pay what you want—there’s no catch.

Last Updated October 22, 2020

Wealthsimple is investing on autopilot.

Taxes

6 Common Tax Misconceptions

3 min read

These are the 6 most common tax misconceptions that seem to pop up over and over.

The Best Money Saving Apps of 2019

By Dennis Hammer

7 min read

Here's a list of the best money saving apps in 2019 to help you organize your budget, tighten up your spending, and put some money aside.

Tax Clearance Certificates: What They are and Why You Need Them

By Aja McClanahan

4 min read

A tax clearance certificate is essential in conducting the affairs of the entity you are representing, so you’ll want to make sure you understand what it is, how to obtain it, and what you should do after you’ve received it.

Products
Features
Resources
Pricing
Country
Language
Follow
Download

This article is provided for informational purposes only. It does not cover every aspect of the topic it addresses. The content is not intended to be investment advice, tax, legal or any other kind of professional advice. Before taking any action based on this information you should consult a professional. This will ensure that your individual circumstances have been considered properly and that action is taken on the latest available information. We do not endorse any third parties referenced within the article. When you invest, your money is at risk and it is possible that you may lose some or all of your investment. Past performance is not a guarantee of future results. Historical returns, hypothetical returns, expected returns and images included in this content are for illustrative purposes only.

We provide investment services and other financial products through several affiliates. Our Invest and Smart Savings products are offered by Wealthsimple Inc., a registered portfolio manager in each province and territory of Canada.

Our Trade and Save products are offered by Canadian ShareOwner Investments Inc. (ShareOwner), a registered investment dealer in each province and territory of Canada. Some clients of Wealthsimple for Advisors have accounts with Wealthsimple Advisor Services Inc. (WASI), a registered mutual fund dealer in each province and territory of Canada. Our Cash product is offered by Wealthsimple Payments Inc., a money services business registered by FINTRAC. Money in your Cash account is held in an account with ShareOwner.

Wealthsimple Crypto is made available through the Wealthsimple Trade app, but is offered by Wealthsimple Digital Assets Inc., a virtual currency dealer money services business authorized by FINTRAC. Wealthsimple Crypto is currently not registered as a securities adviser or securities dealer. Cryptocurrencies purchased and held in an account with Wealthsimple Crypto are not protected by CIPF, the Canadian Deposit Insurance Corporation or any other investor protection insurance scheme. Any information about Wealthsimple Crypto, platform, emails, or other communications, are for informational purposes and not intended as a solicitation or advertisement for Wealthsimple Crypto.

ShareOwner is a member of the Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada (www.iiroc.ca). Customer accounts are protected by the Canadian Investor Protection Fund within specified limits. A brochure describing the nature and limits of coverage is available upon request or at (www.cipf.ca).

WASI is a member of the Mutual Fund Dealers Association of Canada and a member of the MFDA Investor Protection Corporation.

With any investment, your capital is at risk. The value of your portfolio with Wealthsimple can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you invest. Past performance is no guarantee of future results. Read our (investment risk disclosure) for more information.

By using this website, you accept our (Terms of Use) and (Privacy Policy). Copyright 2020 Wealthsimple Technologies Inc.

IIROC Member CIPF Member MFDA Member