The CRA has made changes to tax lines that appear on their forms. Starting in the tax year 2019, 3-digit line numbers have been eliminated and replaced with 5-digit line numbers. They have also renumbered some, but not all, 4-digit line numbers to 5-digits. (We agree—it's kind of confusing!)

If you're used to pulling line numbers from memory, you might be searching a little longer than usual. To make things easier, we've created a simple search tool to help you find the latest line numbers. To use the tool, simply enter the line number in the box below.

But don't worry—you can continue to search for sections with the old line numbers in SimpleTax.