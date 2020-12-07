What is line 10100 (formerly 101)

Author bio

Diana Grey has a Public Relations major with over five years of work experience, including writing for Wealthsimple. After graduating, she joined a tech software startup company as a marketing assistant manager. At the company she has majored in content marketing and closing customers. She understands the science of SEO and produces highly rating articles.

Our content is made possible by clients who pay for our smart financial services. Learn more about us here.

Line 10100, formerly line 101, is an important section of your tax return. Here's a quick overview of line 10100.

What Is Line 101 (formerly 101) On Your Tax Return?

Line 10100 is a line on your income return where you enter your employment income. This can include salaries and wages, commissions, tips, bonuses, and honorariums. In most cases, line 10100 will include income from all T4 slips you receive from one or more employers. Your employment income is reported on box 14 of your T4 slips, and the total of your box 14 amounts from all T4 slips makes up your line 10100. Although line 10100 is your employment income, it doesn't always represent your total income. This amount is found lower on your return on line 15000.

Since line 10100 depends on T4 slips, it is important to contact your employer about missing slips. Employers are required to send all valid T4 slips to employees by the end of February. If your employer fails to send the forms, even after contacting them, you can log in to CRA My Account and view slips from previous tax years. 

Easy, fast, and even fun. SimpleTax is CRA-certified tax software that you’ll actually want to use. And you only pay what you want, no catch — get started.

The Tax Information to Enter on Line 10100

Line 10100 is where you enter all employment income that is a salary, wage, commission, tip, bonus, gratitude, or honorarium included in box 14 of your T4 slip. If you receive any of these amounts from your employer and they’re included in box 14 of the T4 slips, they count as employment income used in calculating amounts for line 10100.

Not all employment income is included in the T4 slip, which you need to calculate line 10100 entries. For instance, income earned from another country, net research grants, veteran benefits, clergy housing allowance, royalties and wage-loss replacement don't appear on your T4. 

However, the CRA provides another line (10400) for income not accommodated on the T4. Line 10400 is known as Other Employment Income and includes some insurance plans and workplace payment plans. Other non T4 entries that you should add to line 10400 include income from supplemental unemployment benefits, employee profit-sharing plans and medical premium benefits, as well as tips not included on your T4 slip.

You can also use a tax calculator or tax preparation software like SimpleTax to help you make accurate line 10100 entries.

Where to Find Line 10100 On Your Tax Return

Locating line 10100 can be a tad confusing, especially if it is your first time filing your tax return. Before 2019, this line was 101 and represented your employment income from the sources mentioned above. The entry is often used to verify CRA logins and is a vital part of the annual return. If you have completed filling the return and looking back to find line 10100, it is located on the third page of your T1 General Form. You can pull up your T1 from CRA My Account and print it or complete online filling. Line 10100 appears in Step 2 on Page 3 of the form. It is also the first line of Step 2 you will encounter on provincial and territorial income return forms and designated as "Total Income." However, line 10100 is not your total income on the T1 income return form. As aforementioned, this entry is reserved for line 150000.

SimpleTax is simple, even if your tax situation isn’t. File your return with confidence it’s done right, and pay what you want—there’s no catch.

Last Updated December 7, 2020

Wealthsimple is investing on autopilot.

Discover more about

How to change your tax return after filing

2 min read

If you noticed a mistake on your tax return but have already filed it, here's what you can do.

Everything you need to know about the T2209

By Diana Grey

4 min read

If you've earned income outside of Canada and had to pay tax for it, the T2209 helps you claim tax credits on the paid amount. Here's what you need to know.

Everything you need to know about the T778

By Diana Grey

4 min read

The T778 allows you to claim eligible child care expenses to reduce your taxable income. Here's what you need to know.

Products
Features
Resources
Pricing
Country
Language
Follow
Download

This article is provided for informational purposes only. It does not cover every aspect of the topic it addresses. The content is not intended to be investment advice, tax, legal or any other kind of professional advice. Before taking any action based on this information you should consult a professional. This will ensure that your individual circumstances have been considered properly and that action is taken on the latest available information. We do not endorse any third parties referenced within the article. When you invest, your money is at risk and it is possible that you may lose some or all of your investment. Past performance is not a guarantee of future results. Historical returns, hypothetical returns, expected returns and images included in this content are for illustrative purposes only.

We provide investment services and other financial products through several affiliates. Our Invest and Smart Savings products are offered by Wealthsimple Inc., a registered portfolio manager in each province and territory of Canada.

Our Trade and Save products are offered by Canadian ShareOwner Investments Inc. (ShareOwner), a registered investment dealer in each province and territory of Canada. Some clients of Wealthsimple for Advisors have accounts with Wealthsimple Advisor Services Inc. (WASI), a registered mutual fund dealer in each province and territory of Canada. Our Cash product is offered by Wealthsimple Payments Inc., a money services business registered by FINTRAC. Money in your Cash account is held in an account with ShareOwner.

Wealthsimple Crypto is made available through the Wealthsimple Trade app, but is offered by Wealthsimple Digital Assets Inc., a virtual currency dealer money services business authorized by FINTRAC. Wealthsimple Crypto is currently not registered as a securities adviser or securities dealer. Cryptocurrencies purchased and held in an account with Wealthsimple Crypto are not protected by CIPF, the Canadian Deposit Insurance Corporation or any other investor protection insurance scheme. Any information about Wealthsimple Crypto, platform, emails, or other communications, are for informational purposes and not intended as a solicitation or advertisement for Wealthsimple Crypto.

ShareOwner is a member of the Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada (www.iiroc.ca). Customer accounts are protected by the Canadian Investor Protection Fund within specified limits. A brochure describing the nature and limits of coverage is available upon request or at (www.cipf.ca).

WASI is a member of the Mutual Fund Dealers Association of Canada and a member of the MFDA Investor Protection Corporation.

With any investment, your capital is at risk. The value of your portfolio with Wealthsimple can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you invest. Past performance is no guarantee of future results. Read our (investment risk disclosure) for more information.

By using this website, you accept our (Terms of Use) and (Privacy Policy). Copyright 2020 Wealthsimple Technologies Inc.

IIROC Member CIPF Member MFDA Member