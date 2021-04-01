A Guide to AdvTax

Start your free tax return
Luisa Rollenhagen

Luisa Rollenhagen is a writer and editor who lives in Berlin.

Our content is made possible by clients who pay for our smart financial services. Learn more about us here.

When taxes are due, many of us fall into a similar state of panic: Despairing at all the different forms we need to submit, scrambling to dig out that forgotten receipt from the bottom of the drawer, and turning to professionals for help when all else fails. But the price of an in-person accountant can often scare people away, which is why many turn to a tax preparation software like AdvTax in order to ease the headache of filing tax returns, claiming credits, and declaring multiple sources of income.

What is AdvTax?

AdvTax is a NETFILE- and EFILE-certified Canadian tax preparation software. It’s provided by Aclasssoft Inc. and is available for all Canadian provinces and territories, including Québec returns (not always a given). AdvTax is available for a variety of tax situations, including single filers with simple returns, family returns, and self-employed individuals with more complicated situations. You can use the software for either NETFILE or EFILE filing, and it’s available in English, French, and Chinese.

Easy, fast, and even fun. Wealthsimple Tax is CRA-certified tax software that you’ll actually want to use. And you only pay what you want, no catch — get started.

What services does AdvTax offer?

AdvTax values function over form. But with an integrated tax calculator, online demos for a variety of tax situations, a comprehensive library with common CRA forms and slips, and a checklist for common tax data items, the online software offers helpful information for taxpayers and can handle a simple return quickly. In terms of support, there’s an email address you can contact, but otherwise your options are slim. Their form library allows you to fill and edit the forms you need as you go and includes an auto-fill service, making for a quick and easy preparation. You can also prepare your tax return on the go: AdvTax allows you to prepare and file from anywhere with any smartphone, tablet, or laptops. According to its website, it takes about five minutes to complete regular tax return for a single person, and about 10 minutes for a family.

Do I have to pay to have my taxes filed?

AdvTax’s NETFILE preparation system is completely free for all Canadian users. According to its website, AdvTax offers free online filing for low-income taxpayers, and also notes that all NETFILE users may have a 50 percent chance to receive free online filing services. Keep in mind there are many other companies that offer a wide variety of tax services for free. Wealthsimple Tax, for example, is always free (although you have the option to donate a chosen amount). In addition to offering you human support and the seamless integration of any retirement accounts you may have, there’s also the option to make readjustments to your return after you file, in case you’ve made a mistake.

Wealthsimple Tax is a simple way to file your taxes. File your return with confidence it’s done right, and pay what you want—there’s no catch.

Ultimately, what tax preparation company you choose will depend on what level of service and assistance your financial situation requires. Keeping an eye out for flexibility, access to professionals, and refund optimization guarantees will save you plenty of headaches and potential fees down the line.

Last Updated April 1, 2021

File with Wealthsimple Tax. Maximum refund, guaranteed.

Get started for free

Discover more about

Ontario Tax Brackets 2021

By Lisa MacColl

5 min read

Description: Canada uses a progressive tax system. The rate of tax increases as the amount of income increases. There are different levels or federal and provincial tax brackets which have different rates of tax. This guide explains Ontario’s tax brackets.

A Guide to RC66

By Diana Grey

4 min read

Canadian parents with children below 18 years of age can fill out form RC66 to apply for Canada Child Benefits (CCB) and GST/HST credits for their children. Here's what you need to know.

RIT/RIF on Your Bank Statement - We Got You

By Andrew Goldman

1 min read

Spot some mysterious dough landing in your chequing account? We not only know what it is, we've got a good suggestion for what you should do with it.

Products

Features

Resources

Pricing

Country

Language

Follow

Download

This article is provided for informational purposes only. It does not cover every aspect of the topic it addresses. The content is not intended to be investment advice, tax, legal or any other kind of professional advice. Before taking any action based on this information you should consult a professional. This will ensure that your individual circumstances have been considered properly and that action is taken on the latest available information. We do not endorse any third parties referenced within the article. When you invest, your money is at risk and it is possible that you may lose some or all of your investment. Past performance is not a guarantee of future results. Historical returns, hypothetical returns, expected returns and images included in this content are for illustrative purposes only.

We provide investment services and other financial products through several affiliates. Our Invest and Smart Savings products are offered by Wealthsimple Inc., a registered portfolio manager in each province and territory of Canada.

Our Trade and Save products are offered by Canadian ShareOwner Investments Inc. (ShareOwner), a registered investment dealer in each province and territory of Canada. Some clients of Wealthsimple for Advisors have accounts with Wealthsimple Advisor Services Inc. (WASI), a registered mutual fund dealer in each province and territory of Canada. Our Cash product is offered by Wealthsimple Payments Inc., a money services business registered by FINTRAC. Money in your Cash account is held in an account with ShareOwner.

Wealthsimple Crypto is made available through the Wealthsimple Trade app, but is offered by Wealthsimple Digital Assets Inc., a virtual currency dealer money services business authorized by FINTRAC. Wealthsimple Crypto is currently not registered as a securities adviser or securities dealer. Cryptocurrencies purchased and held in an account with Wealthsimple Crypto are not protected by CIPF, the Canadian Deposit Insurance Corporation or any other investor protection insurance scheme. Any information about Wealthsimple Crypto, platform, emails, or other communications, are for informational purposes and not intended as a solicitation or advertisement for Wealthsimple Crypto.

ShareOwner is a member of the Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada (www.iiroc.ca). Customer accounts are protected by the Canadian Investor Protection Fund within specified limits. A brochure describing the nature and limits of coverage is available upon request or at (www.cipf.ca).

WASI is a member of the Mutual Fund Dealers Association of Canada and a member of the MFDA Investor Protection Corporation.

With any investment, your capital is at risk. The value of your portfolio with Wealthsimple can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you invest. Past performance is no guarantee of future results. Read our (investment risk disclosure) for more information.

By using this website, you accept our (Terms of Use) and (Privacy Policy). Copyright 2020 Wealthsimple Technologies Inc.

IIROC Member CIPF Member MFDA Member