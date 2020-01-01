The simplest way to invest in crypto

The simplest way to invest in crypto

Some articles for those of us who dislike reading about taxes as much as paying them. Just the most important rules, regulations, and strategies to keep your tax bill as low as possible, and nothing else.

Our free RRSP calculator will help you can contribute to an RRSP and what it could be worth. Get started by telling us about your current retirement savings.

Our free retirement calculator will help you understand how much you’ll need to save for retirement. Get started by telling us about your current financial picture.

Everything you need to know about the T1 3 min read Here's everything you need to know about the T1, which every Canadian needs to fill out each tax year.

Everything you need to know about the T4 2 min read We'll tell you everything you need to know about the T4 slip you'll need once tax season comes around.

Everything you need to know about the T2 2 min read Here's everything you need to know about filling out and filing the T2, the form corporations need for filing their income tax.

Everything you need to know about the T5 2 min read Here's everything you need to know about the T5, which you'll need when you're reporting income from any investments you hold.