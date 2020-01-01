Accounts

If you want to make your money work for you, then you have to make sure it’s in the right account. Some accounts are for retirement, some are for short-term savings, some have tax advantages. Sound confusing? It’s actually not. We swear. Let us show you the way.

What's a Roth IRA?

By Andrew Goldman

2 min read

It's a retirement savings account that gives you tax breaks in the long-run.

What's a 401(k)?

By Andrew Goldman

1 min read

A 401(k) is an employer sponsored and administered retirement savings plan.

Traditional IRA vs. Roth IRA

By Andrew Goldman

1 min read

Understand the difference between a Traditional IRA and a Roth IRA and which makes the most sense for you to take advantage of.

Checking vs Savings Account

By Luisa Rollenhagen

4 min read

What's the difference between a savings and checking account — we compare them both and let you in on the pros and cons of each.

The Waterfall Method

This lesson will take you step-by-step through each of the most important buckets for holding your money and the exact order to fill those buckets.

