When is the RESP Contribution Deadline?

Andrew Goldman

Andrew Goldman has been writing for over 20 years and investing for the past 10 years. He currently writes about personal finance and investing for Wealthsimple. Andrew's past work has been published in The New York Times Magazine, Bloomberg Businessweek, New York Magazine and Wired. Television appearances include NBC's Today show as well as Fox News. Andrew holds a Bachelor of Arts (English) from the University of Texas. He and his wife Robin live in Westport, Connecticut with their two boys and a Bedlington terrier. In his spare time, he hosts “The Originals" podcast.

Our content is made possible by clients who pay for our smart financial services. Learn more about us here.

December 31, 2019.

Unlike some other accounts with tough-to-remember contribution cutoff dates, RESP’s annual deadline couldn’t be easier to memorize. If you intend to contribute for the current year, you may contribute into an RESP up until the final day of the year, December 31. So if it’s 11 PM on New Year’s Eve right now, we suggest you put down the champagne and get thee depositing right away. Need we remind you why these accounts are so amazing?

One of the absolute best ways for you to save for a kid’s higher education is to open an RESP. Whether they’re your own child, your grandchild, or just some lucky kid with a generous benefactor. The benefits are two-fold. A genius government program called the Canada Education Savings Grant (CESG) will match a portion of your contribution—a full 20% up to $2,500, or $500 dollars a year up to a lifetime per-kid maximum of $7,200. And that RESP will grow tax-free, so any gains in the investment makes won’t be taxed upon withdrawal as long as it’s used for tuition, books, or any kind of living expenses associated with university or trade school.

Last Updated December 3, 2019

