Suncor Energy, Inc. (SU)

$45.20CAD

+$45.20 (+4,520.00%)

today (15 min delay)

Suncor Energy, Inc. is an integrated energy company, which develops petroleum resource basins. Its activities include oil sands development, and upgrading, onshore and offshore oil and gas production, petroleum refining, and product marketing. The company operates through the following business segments: Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing. The Oil Sands segment refers to the operations in the Athabasca oil sands in Alberta to develop and produce synthetic crude oil and related products through the recovery and upgrading of bitumen from mining and in situ operations. The Exploration and Production segment includes offshore activity in East Coast Canada the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United Kingdom, Norway, Libya, and Syria, and exploration and production of natural gas and natural gas liquids in Western Canada. The Refining and Marketing segment is the refining of crude oil products and the distribution & marketing of these and other purchased products through retail stations located in Canada and the United State, as well as a lubricants plant located in Eastern Canada. The company was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

CEO

Kris P. Smith

Headquarters

Canada

Employees

16.9K

Revenue (TTM)

50.9B

Gross Profit

Earnings

Cash

$1.67B

Debt

$17.4B

