Skip to main content

Royal Bank Of Canada (RY)

$125.35CAD

+$125.35 (+12,535.00%)

today (15 min delay)

About RY

Royal Bank of Canada engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Personal and Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, Investor and Treasury Services, Capital Markets, and Corporate Support. The Personal and Commercial Banking segment deals with a broad suite of financial products and services in Canada. The Wealth Management segment offers a comprehensive suite of investment, trust, banking, credit, and other wealth management solutions to institutional and individual clients through its distribution channels and third-party distributors. The Insurance segment refers to a range of life, health, home, auto, travel, wealth, group, and reinsurance products. The Investor and Treasury Services segment comprises of asset services and a provider of cash management, transaction banking, and treasury services to institutional clients worldwide. The Capital Markets segment covers banking, finance and capital markets to corporations, institutional investors, asset managers, governments, and central banks around the world. The Corporate Support segment consists of technology and operations services. The company was founded by J. W. Merkell, Edward Kenny, T. C. Kinnear, James B. Duffus, William Cunard, John Tobin, George P. Mitchell and Jeremiah Northup in 1864 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

CEO

David Ian McKay, MBA

Headquarters

Canada

Employees

87K

Revenue (TTM)

59.1B

Gross Profit

Earnings

Cash

$0.00

Debt

$338B

RY related news

    Popular on Wealthsimple

      Commission-free stock trading

      Wealthsimple Trade lets you buy and sell thousands of stocks and exchange-traded funds (ETFs) on major Canadian and U.S. exchanges.

      Wealthsimple Trade lets you buy and sell thousands of stocks and exchange-traded funds (ETFs) on major Canadian and U.S. exchanges.

      • Unlimited trades, all commission-free

      • No account minimum means you can get started with as little as $1

      • No jargon, and no paperwork

      • Search and track stocks easily with your watchlist

      • Buy and sell stocks with just a few taps

      Start trading in 5 minutes

      1. Download the Wealthsimple Trade mobile app
      2. Securely connect your bank account to deposit funds
      3. Buy and sell stocks with $0 commission fees

      By clicking “Create account”, you agree to Wealthsimple’s Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.