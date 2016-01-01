Manulife Financial Corp. (MFC)
$22.27CAD
+$22.27 (+2,226.50%)
Details
$22.24
The price of this investment when the exchange last opened.
$22.43
The highest price of this investment during regular trading hours.
$22.10
The lowest price of this investment during regular trading hours.
42.7B
The value of this ETF or company's issued shares based on the price of a single share multiplied by the total number of issued shares.Learn more
5.78
The price to earnings ratio (P/E) is the relationship between an investment's price and earnings per share (EPS). It's a metric that can be used to determine the valuation or potential growth of an investment based on its past or future earnings. It's calculated by dividing the share price by EPS.Learn more
$28.09
The highest price this investment has been in the past 52 weeks.
$21.23
The lowest price this investment has been in the past 52 weeks.
2.14M
The total number of shares bought and sold.
3.88
Earnings per share (EPS) is the amount of profit a company generated for each outstanding share of its common stock. It is often used as an indicator of company profitability.Learn more
About MFC
Manulife Financial Corp. engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Asia, Canada, U.S., Global Wealth and Asset Management, and Corporate and Other. The Asia segment refers to insurance and insurance-based wealth accumulation products in Asia. The Canada segment offers insurance-based wealth accumulation products and banking services in Canada. The U.S. segment includes an in-force long-term care insurance business and an in-force annuity business. The Global Wealth and Asset Management segment delivers fee-based wealth solutions to retail, retirement, and institutional customers. The Corporate and Other segment comprises of investment performance on assets backing capital, net of amounts allocated to operating segments, financing costs, costs incurred by the corporate office related to shareholder activities, property and casualty reinsurance business, and run-off reinsurance business lines. The company was founded on April 26, 1999 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.
CEO
Roy Gori, MBA
Headquarters
Canada
Employees
38K
Revenue (TTM)
29.1B
Gross Profit
Earnings
Cash
$15.3B
Debt
$12.9B
