Manulife Financial Corp. (MFC)

$22.27CAD

+$22.27 (+2,226.50%)

today (15 min delay)

About MFC

Manulife Financial Corp. engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Asia, Canada, U.S., Global Wealth and Asset Management, and Corporate and Other. The Asia segment refers to insurance and insurance-based wealth accumulation products in Asia. The Canada segment offers insurance-based wealth accumulation products and banking services in Canada. The U.S. segment includes an in-force long-term care insurance business and an in-force annuity business. The Global Wealth and Asset Management segment delivers fee-based wealth solutions to retail, retirement, and institutional customers. The Corporate and Other segment comprises of investment performance on assets backing capital, net of amounts allocated to operating segments, financing costs, costs incurred by the corporate office related to shareholder activities, property and casualty reinsurance business, and run-off reinsurance business lines. The company was founded on April 26, 1999 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

CEO

Roy Gori, MBA

Headquarters

Canada

Employees

38K

Revenue (TTM)

29.1B

Gross Profit

Earnings

Cash

$15.3B

Debt

$12.9B

