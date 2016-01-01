Skip to main content

Horizons Marijuana Life Sciences Index ETF (HMMJ)

$6.24CAD

+$6.24 (+624.00%)

today (15 min delay)

About HMMJ

Horizons HMMJ seeks to replicate, to the extent possible, the performance of the North American Marijuana Index,net of expenses. The North American Marijuana Index is designed to provide exposure to the performance of a basket of North American publicly listed companies with significant business activities in the marijuana industry.

$0.00

Popular on Wealthsimple

    Investing on autopilot

    Invest in an intelligent portfolio of low-fee funds that are designed to meet your financial goals.

    • Low Fees - Pay an annual management fee of 0.50% (or 0.40% for accounts over $100K)

    • Stay on track - We'll instantly rebalance your portfolio and put your stock dividends back to work, earning you more

    • Human advice - Our advisors will deliver sophisticated financial advice whenever you need it.

    • Easy access - Manage your accounts from anywhere with our award-winning website and mobile app

    Start investing in 5 minutes

    1. Answer a few questions about your goals and risk tolerance
    2. We'll recommend a portfolio that's right for you
    3. Connect your bank account and make a deposit

    By clicking “Create account”, you agree to Wealthsimple’s Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.