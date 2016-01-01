Canada Goose Holdings Inc (GOOS)
$23.74CAD
+$23.74 (+2,374.00%)
Details
$23.51
$23.51
The price of this investment when the exchange last opened.
$24.24
$24.24
The highest price of this investment during regular trading hours.
$23.51
$23.51
The lowest price of this investment during regular trading hours.
2.48B
2.48B
The value of this ETF or company's issued shares based on the price of a single share multiplied by the total number of issued shares.Learn more
28.62
28.62
The price to earnings ratio (P/E) is the relationship between an investment's price and earnings per share (EPS). It's a metric that can be used to determine the valuation or potential growth of an investment based on its past or future earnings. It's calculated by dividing the share price by EPS.Learn more
$67.33
$67.33
The highest price this investment has been in the past 52 weeks.
$20.73
$20.73
The lowest price this investment has been in the past 52 weeks.
176K
176K
The total number of shares bought and sold.
0.82
0.82
Earnings per share (EPS) is the amount of profit a company generated for each outstanding share of its common stock. It is often used as an indicator of company profitability.Learn more
About GOOS
Canada Goose Holdings, Inc. engages in the design, manufacture, distribution, and retail of outerwear for men, women, and children. It operates through the following segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other. The Direct-to-Consumer segment comprises of sales through country-specific e-Commerce platforms and its company-owned retail stores located in luxury shopping locations. The Wholesale segment consists of sales made to a mix of functional and fashionable retailers, including department stores, outdoor specialty stores, individual shops, and to international distributors. The company was founded in 1957 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.
CEO
Dani Reiss
Headquarters
Canada
Employees
4.35K
Revenue (TTM)
1.11B
Gross Profit
Earnings
Cash
$81.8M
Debt
$698M
