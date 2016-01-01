Skip to main content

Canada Goose Holdings Inc (GOOS)

Canada Goose Holdings, Inc. engages in the design, manufacture, distribution, and retail of outerwear for men, women, and children. It operates through the following segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other. The Direct-to-Consumer segment comprises of sales through country-specific e-Commerce platforms and its company-owned retail stores located in luxury shopping locations. The Wholesale segment consists of sales made to a mix of functional and fashionable retailers, including department stores, outdoor specialty stores, individual shops, and to international distributors. The company was founded in 1957 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Dani Reiss

Canada

4.35K

1.11B

$81.8M

$698M

      Wealthsimple Trade lets you buy and sell thousands of stocks and exchange-traded funds (ETFs) on major Canadian and U.S. exchanges.

