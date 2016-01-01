Skip to main content

Canadian National Railway Co. (CNR)

$155.30CAD

+$155.30 (+15,530.00%)

today (15 min delay)

About CNR

Canadian National Railway Co. engages in rail and related transportation business. The firm services include rail, intermodal, trucking, supply chain services, business development and maps and network. Its offers their services in automotive, coal, fertilizer, food and beverages, forest products, dimensional loads, grain, metals and minerals and petroleum and chemicals industries. The company was founded on June 6, 1919 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

CEO

Tracy A. Robinson, MBA

Headquarters

Canada

Employees

22.6K

Revenue (TTM)

15.4B

Gross Profit

Earnings

Cash

$1.02B

Debt

$14.7B

      Wealthsimple Trade lets you buy and sell thousands of stocks and exchange-traded funds (ETFs) on major Canadian and U.S. exchanges.

