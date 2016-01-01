Skip to main content

Baytex Energy Corp (BTE)

$7.05CAD

+$7.05 (+705.00%)

About BTE

Baytex Energy Corp. operates as an oil & gas exploration and production company. It engages in the acquisition, development and production of crude oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and in the Eagle Ford in the United States. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

CEO

Edward David LaFehr

Headquarters

Canada

Employees

Revenue (TTM)

2.08B

Gross Profit

Earnings

Cash

$0.00

Debt

$1.14B

      Wealthsimple Trade lets you buy and sell thousands of stocks and exchange-traded funds (ETFs) on major Canadian and U.S. exchanges.

