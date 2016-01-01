SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. (ATRL)
Details
The price of this investment when the exchange last opened.
The highest price of this investment during regular trading hours.
The lowest price of this investment during regular trading hours.
The value of this ETF or company's issued shares based on the price of a single share multiplied by the total number of issued shares.Learn more
The price to earnings ratio (P/E) is the relationship between an investment's price and earnings per share (EPS). It's a metric that can be used to determine the valuation or potential growth of an investment based on its past or future earnings. It's calculated by dividing the share price by EPS.Learn more
The highest price this investment has been in the past 52 weeks.
The lowest price this investment has been in the past 52 weeks.
The total number of shares bought and sold.
Earnings per share (EPS) is the amount of profit a company generated for each outstanding share of its common stock. It is often used as an indicator of company profitability.Learn more
About ATRL
SNC-Lavalin Group, Inc. engages in the provision of engineering and construction services. It operates through the following business segments: Engineering, Design and Project Management (EDPM), Nuclear, Infrastructure Services, Resources, and Infrastructure EPC Projects, and Capital. The EDPM segment include consultancy, engineering, design, and project management services. The Nuclear focuses on supporting clients across the nuclear life cycle with the full spectrum of services from consultancy, engineering, procurement and construction management services, field services, technology services, spare parts, reactor support and decommissioning, and waste management. The Infrastructure Services segment offers engineering solutions in hydro, transmission and distribution, renewables, energy storage, and intelligent networks and cybersecurity. The Resources segment is involved in the delivery services to the mining and metallurgy sector. The Infrastructure EPC Projects covers LSTK construction contracts related to mass transit, heavy rail, roads, bridges, airports, ports and harbors, and water infrastructure. The Capital segment comprises SNC-Lavalin’s investment, financing, and asset management arm. The company was founded in 1911 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.
CEO
Ian L. Edwards
Headquarters
Canada
Employees
33.9K
Revenue (TTM)
7.85B
Gross Profit
0.96%
Earnings
-86.82%
Cash
$558M
Debt
$2.81B
ATRL related news
