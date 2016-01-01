Skip to main content

SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. (ATRL)

$44.05CAD

+$44.05 (+4,405.00%)

today (15 min delay)

About ATRL

SNC-Lavalin Group, Inc. engages in the provision of engineering and construction services. It operates through the following business segments: Engineering, Design and Project Management (EDPM), Nuclear, Infrastructure Services, Resources, and Infrastructure EPC Projects, and Capital. The EDPM segment include consultancy, engineering, design, and project management services. The Nuclear focuses on supporting clients across the nuclear life cycle with the full spectrum of services from consultancy, engineering, procurement and construction management services, field services, technology services, spare parts, reactor support and decommissioning, and waste management. The Infrastructure Services segment offers engineering solutions in hydro, transmission and distribution, renewables, energy storage, and intelligent networks and cybersecurity. The Resources segment is involved in the delivery services to the mining and metallurgy sector. The Infrastructure EPC Projects covers LSTK construction contracts related to mass transit, heavy rail, roads, bridges, airports, ports and harbors, and water infrastructure. The Capital segment comprises SNC-Lavalin’s investment, financing, and asset management arm. The company was founded in 1911 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

CEO

Ian L. Edwards

Headquarters

Canada

Employees

33.9K

Revenue (TTM)

7.85B

Gross Profit

0.96%

Earnings

-86.82%

Cash

$558M

Debt

$2.81B

ATRL related news

    Commission-free stock trading

    Wealthsimple Trade lets you buy and sell thousands of stocks and exchange-traded funds (ETFs) on major Canadian and U.S. exchanges.

    Wealthsimple Trade lets you buy and sell thousands of stocks and exchange-traded funds (ETFs) on major Canadian and U.S. exchanges.

    • Unlimited trades, all commission-free
    • No account minimum means you can get started with as little as $1
    • No jargon, and no paperwork
    • Search and track stocks easily with your watchlist
    • Buy and sell stocks with just a few taps

    Start trading in 5 minutes

    1. Download the Wealthsimple Trade mobile app
    2. Securely connect your bank account to deposit funds
    3. Buy and sell stocks with $0 commission fees

    By clicking “Create account”, you agree to Wealthsimple’s Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.