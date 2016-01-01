About ATRL

SNC-Lavalin Group, Inc. engages in the provision of engineering and construction services. It operates through the following business segments: Engineering, Design and Project Management (EDPM), Nuclear, Infrastructure Services, Resources, and Infrastructure EPC Projects, and Capital. The EDPM segment include consultancy, engineering, design, and project management services. The Nuclear focuses on supporting clients across the nuclear life cycle with the full spectrum of services from consultancy, engineering, procurement and construction management services, field services, technology services, spare parts, reactor support and decommissioning, and waste management. The Infrastructure Services segment offers engineering solutions in hydro, transmission and distribution, renewables, energy storage, and intelligent networks and cybersecurity. The Resources segment is involved in the delivery services to the mining and metallurgy sector. The Infrastructure EPC Projects covers LSTK construction contracts related to mass transit, heavy rail, roads, bridges, airports, ports and harbors, and water infrastructure. The Capital segment comprises SNC-Lavalin’s investment, financing, and asset management arm. The company was founded in 1911 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

CEO Ian L. Edwards Headquarters Canada Employees 33.9K Revenue (TTM) 7.85B Gross Profit 0.96% Earnings -86.82% Cash $558M Debt $2.81B