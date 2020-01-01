Details
Open
$57.00
The price of this investment when the exchange last opened.
High
$62.14
The highest price of this investment during regular trading hours.
Low
$57.00
The lowest price of this investment during regular trading hours.
Mkt cap
118B
The value of this ETF or company's issued shares based on the price of a single share multiplied by the total number of issued shares.
P/E ratio
9.92
The price to earnings ratio (P/E) is the relationship between an investment's price and earnings per share (EPS). It's a metric that can be used to determine the valuation or potential growth of an investment based on its past or future earnings. It's calculated by dividing the share price by EPS.
52-wk high
$77.96
The highest price this investment has been in the past 52 weeks.
52-wk low
$64.83
The lowest price this investment has been in the past 52 weeks.
Volume
4.29M
The total number of shares bought and sold.
EPS (TTM)
6.60
Earnings per share (EPS) is the amount of profit a company generated for each outstanding share of its common stock. It is often used as an indicator of company profitability.
About TD
The Toronto-Dominion Bank engages in providing financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The Canadian Retail segment offers various financial products and services, as well as telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services. The U.S. Retail segment provides retail and commercial banking services, as well as wealth management services in the United States. The Wholesale Banking segment provides capital markets, investment banking, corporate banking products and investment needs to companies, governments, and institutions in financial markets. The company was founded on February 1, 1955 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.
CEO
Bharat B. Masrani, MBA
Headquarters
Canada
Employees
Revenue (TTM)
59.3B
Gross Profit
Earnings
9.19%
Cash
$0.00
Debt
$187B