Open
$169.60
The price of this investment when the exchange last opened.
High
$172.80
The highest price of this investment during regular trading hours.
Low
$165.19
The lowest price of this investment during regular trading hours.
Mkt cap
516B
The value of this ETF or company's issued shares based on the price of a single share multiplied by the total number of issued shares.
P/E ratio
28.14
The price to earnings ratio (P/E) is the relationship between an investment's price and earnings per share (EPS). It's a metric that can be used to determine the valuation or potential growth of an investment based on its past or future earnings. It's calculated by dividing the share price by EPS.
52-wk high
$224.20
The highest price this investment has been in the past 52 weeks.
52-wk low
$159.28
The lowest price this investment has been in the past 52 weeks.
Volume
12.9M
The total number of shares bought and sold.
EPS (TTM)
6.44
Earnings per share (EPS) is the amount of profit a company generated for each outstanding share of its common stock. It is often used as an indicator of company profitability.
About FB
Facebook, Inc. operates as a social networking company worldwide. The company engages in the development of social media applications for people to connect through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces. It enables users to share opinions, ideas, photos, videos, and other activities online. The firm's products include Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and Oculus. The company was founded by Mark Elliot Zuckerberg, Dustin Moskovitz, Chris R. Hughes, Andrew McCollum, and Eduardo P. Saverin on February 4, 2004 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, CA.
CEO
Mark Elliot Zuckerberg
Headquarters
United States
Employees
44.9K
Revenue (TTM)
70.7B
Gross Profit
84.41%
Earnings
-15.40%
Cash
$19.1B
Debt
$11.1B