Airbnb Inc (Class A) (ABNB)
$146.90USD
+$146.90 (+14,690.00%)
Details
Open
$145.10
$145.10
The price of this investment when the exchange last opened.
High
$147.07
$147.07
The highest price of this investment during regular trading hours.
Low
$145.01
$145.01
The lowest price of this investment during regular trading hours.
Mkt cap
88.6B
88.6B
The value of this ETF or company's issued shares based on the price of a single share multiplied by the total number of issued shares.
52-wk high
$219.94
$219.94
The highest price this investment has been in the past 52 weeks.
52-wk low
$68.00
$68.00
The lowest price this investment has been in the past 52 weeks.
Volume
2.84M
2.84M
The total number of shares bought and sold.
EPS (TTM)
-9.04
-9.04
Earnings per share (EPS) is the amount of profit a company generated for each outstanding share of its common stock. It is often used as an indicator of company profitability.
About ABNB
Airbnb, Inc. engages in the management and operation of an online marketplace. Its marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces. The company was founded by Brian Chesky, Nathan Blecharczyk and Joseph Gebbia in 2007 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.
CEO
Brian Chesky
Headquarters
United States
Employees
5.6K
Revenue (TTM)
3.42B
Gross Profit
75.06%
Earnings
-640.61%
Cash
$4.5B
Debt
$2.46B
ABNB related news
