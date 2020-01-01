About ABNB

Airbnb, Inc. engages in the management and operation of an online marketplace. Its marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces. The company was founded by Brian Chesky, Nathan Blecharczyk and Joseph Gebbia in 2007 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

CEO Brian Chesky Headquarters United States Employees 5.6K Revenue (TTM) 3.42B Gross Profit 75.06% Earnings -640.61% Cash $4.5B Debt $2.46B